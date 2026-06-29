Korea launches global Korean film screening program through overseas missions

The foreign ministry said Monday it is hosting a global film and cultural outreach program through more than 60 overseas diplomatic missions to introduce Korean culture and content to audiences around the world.

Under the "Korean Story Festival" initiative, Korean missions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa screen Korean films on a monthly basis and organize accompanying events that allow global audiences to experience aspects of Korean daily life, cuisine and culture featured in the movies, according to the ministry.

As of June, 21 diplomatic missions had hosted the program, with more than 40 additional missions scheduled to hold events in the second half.

Korean missions in Switzerland, Norway and Jordan are also collaborating with local film festivals to showcase Korean cinema.

Detailed information on screening schedules and related events is available on the websites and social media accounts of participating diplomatic missions, the ministry said.