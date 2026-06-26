‘Hana Korea’ spotlights realistic journey of North Korean defector

A new cinematic collaboration between South Korea and Denmark is set to hit local theaters in July to offer an emotional and realistic look into the challenges faced by North Korean defectors settling in South Korean society.

The film “Hana Korea” follows the journey of a young female defector named Hye-seon (Kim Min-ha), who strives to move forward despite facing an unfamiliar and harsh environment. The story is inspired by in-depth interviews with around 30 North Korean defectors who have settled in the South.

The title of the film directly connects to Hanawon, officially named the Settlement Support Center for North Korean Refugees, where defectors stay to prepare for their new lives.

The name combines the Korean word "hana," meaning one, and "won," meaning facility. This reflects the center's core mission to help defectors adapt and truly become "one" with South Korean society, explaining why the movie is called “Hana Korea.”

The movie realistically portrays the struggles of immigrants through the lens of Hye-seon.

While the protagonist arrives in South Korea seeking freedom, the movie honestly depicts that the society is not a flawless paradise, showing the difficult labor conditions and discrimination that defectors routinely face. Kim carries the film with an outstanding performance and convincing emotional depth, moving beyond a typical focus on the two Koreas.

Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg directed and co-wrote the movie, partnering with co-writer Sharon Choi. Choi previously gained global recognition as the witty interpreter for director Bong Joon-ho during the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, where his movie “Parasite” made history.

The project has generated significant buzz due to its star-studded cast. Kim, who rose to international stardom through the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” plays the main character. She is joined by Kim Joo-ryoung from the Netflix sensation “Squid Game” and Ahn Seo-hyun, who captured global attention in Bong’s 2017 Netflix movie “Okja.”

Lead actor Kim described her approach to portraying a character rooted in real-life experiences.

"When I first read the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility because the film is based on real people," Kim said after the premiere of the movie, Friday.

"Because the film is based on real stories, I worked very hard to understand her difficult journey and show her emotions clearly. I was also able to do this thanks to the great support from my co-stars Kim Joo-ryoung and Ahn Seo-hyun," Kim said.

To perfect her performance as a defector from Yanggang Province in North Korea, Kim underwent rigorous dialect training.

"There were three dialect coaches on set, and I constantly received private tutoring to prepare my lines," Kim said. "I also made many adjustments during the postrecording session. Aside from that, I watched documentaries and interviews on my own to practice the dialect."

The director expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the cast.

“The actors have incredible filmographies, and it was an immense privilege for me that they performed with such great devotion to this project," Sølberg said. "The movie is already receiving a lot of interest abroad. It will be released in Denmark in August and is also scheduled for release in North America."

Co-writer Sharon Choi explained her creative process and her desire to dive deeper into the psychological isolation felt by defectors.

"I joined the project after the basic framework and structure of the story were already established," Choi said.

“In a highly divided world, I felt that audiences could emotionally relate to a young woman overcoming hardships. Real defectors told me that the first five years of settling in South Korea are actually the hardest due to loneliness, isolation and disconnection, and I wanted to explore those emotional aspects deeply."

The supporting cast also shared their personal experiences of working on this international co-production.

"The director kept sending me music that matched the scenes on the morning of the shoots," Kim Joo-ryoung said with a laugh. "To be honest, it was very abstract and difficult to understand. I still do not clearly know what it meant, but it made me ponder over the scenes deeply, and I think my body naturally adjusted to the music while acting. It was a truly special experience for me."

Ahn said while she had worked with foreign crew members on “Okja,” this was her first time working with a foreign filmmaker.

"It was a fresh experience, but there were unfamiliar aspects, so I relied heavily on writer Sharon Choi to resolve the challenging parts during filming," Ahn said.

“Hana Korea” will hit the local theaters on July 8.