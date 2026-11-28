The Japanese animated film “Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island” surpassed 3 million tickets sold on Saturday. It overtook “Toy Story 5” (2.95 million) to become the highest-grossing animated film released in Korea this year and ranked eighth among all films released domestically.

The movie , which drew approximately 13 million viewers in Japan to become the country's top-grossing domestic release this year, is attracting audiences across generations in South Korea. According to CGV audience data for “Chiikawa,” people in their 20s account for the largest share of viewers at 39 percent, followed by those in their 30s and 40s at about 20 percent each, and teens accounting for 12 percent.

Although “Chiikawa” features cute characters, its exploration of the hardships of labor and the cruelty of reality raises profound questions for adult audiences as well. Daewon Media, the film's distributor, attributed its success to “broadening its audience beyond the existing fan base and attracting mainstream moviegoers, transcending the conventional limitations of animation as a genre.”

Changing status of animation

The success of “Chiikawa” reflects the changing status of animation, once regarded primarily as entertainment for young children. Animated films have gained considerable momentum at the box offices of Korea, Japan and China since last year.

In Korea, “Zootopia 2” (8.08 million viewers) and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle” (5.83 million) ranked first and second among the country's box office hits last year. In Japan, “Demon Slayer” topped the box office last year, while “Chiikawa” claimed the No. 1 spot this year. In China, the mega-hit “Ne Zha 2” became the country's first film to surpass 300 million admissions last year, going on to overtake “Inside Out 2” to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide.

The animation boom across Asia has grown so strong that the Busan International Film Festival held its first-ever animation special program this year. Notably, Japan and China are leading the animation boom with domestically produced films.

Animation has grown into a mainstream theatrical genre largely because its audience has expanded beyond children and families to include adults. The COVID-19 pandemic served as a major entry point into animation for adult viewers. As Japanese animation and other animated content spread worldwide through online streaming platforms, they built substantial fan bases across generations. While live-action film productions, which require large crews to gather on location, were suspended during the pandemic, animation faced fewer disruptions thanks to its greater reliance on remote collaboration and digital production. Meanwhile, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” (2020) demonstrated the genre's potential by sweeping box offices around the world.

“CJ CGV, Megabox and Lotte Entertainment, which previously rarely allocated screens to animated films, recognized their potential during the COVID-19 pandemic and began importing and distributing animated titles themselves while giving them more screens,” said Sung Sang-min, a pop culture critic. “As the film industry became more receptive to animation, public perceptions of the genre also improved.”

The culture of collecting movie merchandise has also worked in animation's favor. Merchandise featuring animated characters provides a powerful incentive for fans of the original works to visit theaters, while new items released each week encourage repeat viewings. In some online communities, posts sharing merchandise information even outnumber those discussing the films themselves.

Although animated films are enjoying tremendous popularity across Asia, the nature of the boom differs from country to country. In Japan, a traditional animation powerhouse, films often achieve box office success through a sophisticated ecosystem that begins with serialized manga and expands into television anime, theatrical releases, merchandise and music. In China, meanwhile, animated films that reinterpret traditional mythology and history appeal to cultural pride. “Ne Zha 2,” for example, became a major hit by presenting a modern interpretation of a figure from Chinese mythology.

Korea, by contrast, produces relatively few homegrown animated films and has had limited box office success with them. Audiences in their 20s and 30s tend to watch Japanese animation and U.S. productions from Disney and Pixar, while children and families gravitate toward domestic franchises such as the “Pororo” theatrical films and the “Heartsping: Teenieping” series.

“Animated films generally grow out of original manga, and Korea got a later start than Japan and other countries, so it would be difficult to expect major results immediately,” Sung said. “It is time for Korea to seriously consider how to build a domestic market for animated films.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.