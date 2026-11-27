Fashion today has evolved beyond the simple act of getting dressed. It has become a means of self-expression and a way to reveal one's tastes and values. This is what makes survival shows centered on fashion so compelling.

Released on Nov. 11, Disney+ original variety show “Style Wars” is a nationwide fashion survival competition in which 72 people passionate about fashion, regardless of age, profession or experience, go head-to-head based solely on their style. The show brings fashion into the competitive arena, testing the contestants' sensibilities and individuality.

The concept of a fashion survival show is hardly new. Completing an outfit and styling a look within a limited time and under set conditions, then advancing to the next round based on judges' evaluations, is a familiar format used in many competition programs. “Style Wars,” however, sets itself apart by showcasing the diverse personalities of its contestants through the inherently inclusive nature of fashion.

The most striking aspect is the lineup of contestants. Fashion is not limited to any particular age group or gender. From professional designers and stylists to ordinary people with distinctive tastes and sensibilities, contestants from different backgrounds compete on the same stage. Their experience and knowledge of fashion, as well as the ways they express themselves through it, vary widely.

The lineup includes former senior models, fashion designers and stylists, along with creators, medical students and game developers. Some contestants rely on professional skills and theoretical knowledge, while others compete with free-spirited ideas that are not bound by conventional rules.

The relatively low barrier to entry adds an element of unpredictability to the show. Fashion is a field that requires expertise but also places considerable importance on individual taste and sensibility. A long career does not necessarily guarantee a better result, just as a lack of professional knowledge does not automatically put a contestant at a disadvantage. In fact, ideas from contestants who break away from conventional fashion rules may be recognized by the judges as opening up new possibilities. This introduces variables that go beyond a straightforward contest of technical skills.

Another key attraction of fashion survival shows is that the same mission can produce entirely different results. All contestants are given the same clothes and materials and the same limited amount of time, but their interpretations and approaches vary enormously. Some enhance the overall look through combinations of colors and fabrics, while others draw attention with bold silhouettes or unexpected styling choices.

To express their individual identities, contestants must decide what to wear, what to boldly leave out, whether to stick with familiar combinations or take a new approach. While the end result may be a single outfit and styling concept, it reflects each contestant's accumulated tastes, experiences and aesthetic standards. Viewers, too, are encouraged to look beyond the finished outfit and consider the intentions behind the contestant's styling choices.

Contestants' emotions can also come into sharper focus because fashion is a subjective field in which to judge the final product. Unlike sports competitions, there are no clear-cut records to determine who wins or loses. The same styling may be seen by some as original and by others as excessive. The possibility that results may vary depending on the judges' tastes and evaluation criteria adds another layer of pressure for the contestants.

This also reflects a broader trend in recent survival shows, which increasingly seek to tell stories beyond simple victories and defeats. Unlike in the past, contestants today can sometimes attract more attention than the winner through their personal stories and skills. Edward Lee, runner-up on the first season of Netflix's “Culinary Class Wars,” is a case in point.

While early competition programs focused primarily on showcasing contestants' skills and results, recent shows place greater importance on relationships, emotions and personal narratives that emerge during the competition. Viewers are increasingly interested not only in who produces the best results, but also in how contestants overcome their limitations and approach the challenges.

Fashion survival shows are particularly well suited to portraying these human dynamics visually. Just as contestants' tastes are reflected in their clothes, their determination to stick to their own style can be read as an expression of individuality. Of course, the genre also faces challenges. Viewers without specialized knowledge of fashion may find it difficult to understand the judging criteria or assess the quality of the finished looks. Simply presenting flashy outfits and unusual styling is not enough to sustain the tension of the competition.

This is where “Style Wars” finds its appeal. For some, fashion is a means of self-expression; for others, it is a field of expertise honed over many years and an opportunity to prove their potential. Watching people strive to have their individual styles recognized allows viewers to fully experience the excitement that the survival-show format has to offer.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.