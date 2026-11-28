Jihyo of K-pop girl group TWICE is set to perform at the 2027 Vina del Mar International Song Festival, one of Latin America's most prominent music events.

Her agency, Emit House, announced Saturday that Jihyo will appear at the festival, scheduled to take place in February 2027.

Launched in 1960, the Vina del Mar Festival is one of Latin America's longest-running and most renowned music events, boasting a history spanning more than six decades. K-pop girl group NMIXX has previously performed at the festival, while Jihyo will become the first K-pop solo artist to take the stage.

The announcement comes as Jihyo embarks on a new chapter in her career. After spending 21 years with JYP Entertainment, she recently parted ways with the agency and established her own entertainment company, Emit House.

"I want to freely explore even the possibilities within myself that I haven't discovered yet," Jihyo said. "As I continue my work in new ways, I will approach every decision and activity with greater care and responsibility."

Jihyo debuted in 2015 as a member of TWICE and has served as the group's leader. She has enjoyed widespread popularity with the group through hit songs including "Cheer Up," "TT" and "Likey."

In 2023, she made her solo debut with her first mini-album, "Zone," marking the beginning of her career as a solo artist.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.