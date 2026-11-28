Former professional football player Jong Tae-se and his wife, Myung Seo-hyun, have announced that they are expecting their third child.

Myung, 39, expressed a mixture of excitement and anxiety about her pregnancy, while Jung was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears.

Myung shared a video Thursday on her social media account along with the message, "I'm expecting my third child at the age of 39."

The video shows Myung revealing the news to Jong and their two children while they were having dinner. The box she handed to her husband contained an ultrasound image of their unborn baby.

Visibly stunned, Jong repeatedly asked, "Really?" and "You're not joking, are you?" before bursting into tears.

"I feel excited, but also scared because of my age," Myung wrote. "There will be a 13-year age gap between our first and third children, and a 12-year gap between our second and third. Still, I will cherish and raise this precious life, which I believe was given to us from above."

Jong, a third-generation Korean-Japanese who previously represented North Korea's national football team, married Myung, a former flight attendant, in 2013. The couple have a son and a daughter.

They previously appeared on SBS' reality show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared glimpses of their family life.

In 2024, the couple also appeared on MBN's "Decided to Divorce," discussing marital difficulties and conflicts.

Their announcement, made about two years after their television appearance, has drawn an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and netizens.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.

