Actor Cho Seung-woo has candidly opened up about his personal life, sharing his thoughts on marriage and concerns about his health.

A video uploaded on the Youtube channel "The Couple Next Door, Seo Hyun-chul and Jung Jae-eun" on Thursday featured Cho and actress Jeon Mi-do, who are currently appearing in the musical "Sweeney Todd."

During the conversation, Cho first talked about his daily life with his pet dog, Gomja. He said he adopted Gomja, a rescued dog that had been scheduled to be euthanized, and even enrolled the animal in dog kindergarten.

"The following year, I won first place in a competition to decorate kindergarten bags," he said.

He also amused viewers with stories about Gomja's behavior.

"When Gomja sees small animals like squirrels, pigeons or cats, the dog stands up like a Jirisan Asiatic black bear. But when a big dog walks by, Gomja pretends not to notice. It's a bit of a bully who picks on the weak," he said, drawing laughter.

Cho said his biggest concern lately has been his health.

"I exercise and take a lot of supplements," he said. "These days, I get sick out of nowhere. Sometimes I suddenly develop allergies."

He also spoke about concerns related to menopause-like symptoms associated with aging.

"Sometimes I think, 'What's the point of any of this?' I even find myself crying while listening to Choi Baek-ho's song 'The End of the Sea,'" he said.

Speculating that a decline in his immune system might be responsible, Cho added, "I think my male hormone levels are dropping, so I've been crying a lot more."

Now 46, Cho also reflected on his unmarried status.

"I spent my 20s and 30s doing nothing but working. I'm still single," he said.

He then recalled a remark his mother made when he was young, joking that it may have influenced his decision to remain unmarried.

"When I was little, my mother told me I would never get married. She said, 'Who would want to marry you when you're such a fussy, grumpy old man?'" he recalled.

"Because of what my mother said, I haven't been able to get married. But my mother is always right. I do have a bit of that grumpy old-man personality. I'm quite timid," he added with a laugh.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.