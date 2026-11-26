“Wow, look at that expression," said a man watching a barista at Blank Street Coffee in London in March 2024.

The barista captivating customers was Sabrina Carpenter, a famous American singer-songwriter and actress. She took orders and handed out drinks just like an ordinary coffee shop worker. The event was part of a promotional campaign for her new song “Espresso.”

The coffee shop posted a photo of Carpenter on social media, captioning it, “Working late because she’s a barista.”

For fans, it was a special opportunity to receive coffee directly from their favorite star. But when attention shifted from the celebrity to the workplace, the same scene took on a different meaning.

Carpenter was working in a low-wage service job while wearing a luxury outfit by Fendi. The promotional caption about “working late” stood in stark contrast to the reality of workers who must stay behind the counter until late to make ends meet. Some criticized the event as “playing ordinary people.”

The idea of having the singer of “Espresso” serve coffee was clever, but an event that borrowed an ordinary workplace to make a celebrity seem relatable ended up highlighting the lifestyle gap between stars and the public.

More than two years later, a similar controversy erupted in Korea’s entertainment industry. TV personality Do Kyung-wan, who lives in a luxury residential complex overlooking the Han River in Yongsan District, Seoul, faced backlash after emphasizing his frugal habits.

The controversy began with an episode of KBS’ “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” that aired last month, in which Do introduced his residential complex. He said his favorite places were the communal elevator and lounge because he could escape the summer heat in air-conditioned spaces and “save on electricity bills at home.”

While complaining about the burden of maintenance fees for his luxury home, he also said he did not even let his children flush the toilet. A large caption showing his bank balance — 254,795 won ($175) — appeared above his head as he lamented losses from stock investments.

The production crew highlighted his meager bank balance, but viewers were reminded of the luxurious home he lived in. Online communities were flooded with comments such as, “You have everything except poverty — perhaps that’s what you wanted to have,” and “We know you’re rich, but there’s a limit to how far you can go with this frugal living concept.”

Contradiction of 'chosen' hardship in studio apartment

On the same day “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” aired Do’s segment, MBN’s “Exclusive World” featured actress Ham So-won, a former Miss Korea, living with her daughter in a studio apartment measuring about 30 square meters.

She was staying there because her own home was undergoing renovations. The cramped living conditions were real, but they did not necessarily mean she was struggling financially. The hardships of saving on utility bills in a luxury home or temporarily living in a studio until renovations are complete cannot be equated with the desperation of people who cannot afford air conditioning or have no way of affording more spacious places to live.

“When wealthy people emphasize performative frugality, those who are genuinely struggling are reminded of their own hardship. They may feel humiliated, thinking, ‘I’m having a really hard time financially, but you’re pretending to be poor.’ More than 50 years have passed since novelist Park Wan-seo published 'Stolen Poverty.' Yet the fact that people still react to wealthy celebrities’ ‘playing poor’ on variety shows by saying that even poverty is being stolen reflects a sad reality in Korean society,” noted Yun Suk-jin, professor of Korean literature at Chungnam National University.

“Viewers all know how wealthy Do Kyung-wan and his wife Jang Yoon-jung are. Who would relate to Do saying, ‘I have 200,000 won in my bank account’? The production crew failed to distinguish between stories that might make someone feel relatable and those that would not. At a time when economic polarization is worsening, such stories need to be handled with greater sensitivity. Not all hardship is the same. But when celebrities’ frugal habits and uncomfortable living conditions are repeatedly used to showcase their humanity, they end up generating resentment instead” Gong Hee-jung, a pop culture critic, said.

Simply highlighting celebrities’ living conditions and choices does not automatically make them relatable. As audiences have gained more ways to follow stars’ daily lives, what they find entertaining has also changed.

“Over the past five or six years, observational variety shows have relied heavily on the strategy of making viewers admire celebrities’ glamorous lives while also drawing them closer through their ordinary, unpretentious routines. That approach is still relevant, but viewing has expanded beyond television to social media and other platforms. As people share their own lives in real time on social media, the approach of saying, ‘Celebrities are just like us,’ may no longer be as entertaining as it once was. What matters more is who the celebrity really is and how they actually live — getting a glimpse into their world. Attempts to appear humble and down-to-earth can instead trigger resentment over what viewers perceive as fake. Perhaps we are living in an era when celebrities should stop pretending they have less than they do” Kim Gyo-seok, pop culture critic, commented.

'An idol's pay being docked isn't funny'

While observational variety shows mined celebrities’ household routines for moments of hardship, job experience programs brought that formula into the workplace. There, turning hard work into comedy became a source of controversy.

On “Workdol,” a YouTube variety show in which K-pop stars try out various jobs, ILLIT members Minju and Moka worked together preparing food at a school cafeteria. After finishing their shift, Minju was paid 3,000 won less than Moka. Earlier, when Minju dropped a few pieces of meat while stir-frying, a staff member had joked, “We’ll deduct that from your pay, so keep that in mind.”

The video drew comments such as, “What were the production crew thinking? Even if they deducted the wages as a joke for the show, it makes me angry,” and “Docking someone's pay to make people laugh isn't funny at all.”

At the very moment the production crew expected laughter, viewers saw the anxiety of workers who could lose part of a day's wages over even a minor mistake.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.