Actor Song Joong-ki is drawing attention for his remarkably youthful appearance, with a recent firsthand account suggesting that the father of two seems to have barely aged.

On Wednesday, entrepreneur Choi Sun-jung, the daughter-in-law of veteran actress Sunwoo Eun-sook, shared footage on social media from an event celebrating the 24th anniversary of YÉOL, a foundation dedicated to preserving and promoting Korean cultural heritage.

Song, who serves as an official ambassador for the foundation, attended the event as part of his efforts to raise awareness of Korea's cultural heritage.

When the event's host, composer and television personality Joo Young-hoon, asked Song how he had been, the actor warmly replied, "Yes, it's been a long time."

However, it was Choi's description of Song's appearance in person that caught particular attention.

When a social media user asked whether she had seen the actor, Choi said, "Yes. He still looks like a college student. It's as if he's been freeze-dried. He's really handsome."

Her playful reference to freeze-drying suggested that the actor's youthful looks had been perfectly preserved over the years.

In the accompanying video, Song appeared onstage wearing a black knit sweater and tailored trousers. With his neatly styled bangs and understated outfit, the actor showed off his signature boyish charm, making it hard to believe he is already a father of two.

Born in 1985, Song is internationally known for his roles in hit Korean dramas such as "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo."

He married British former actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023, and the couple have a son and a daughter.

Despite his youthful appearance, Song has frequently been spotted embracing fatherhood, with several eyewitness accounts of his family outings circulating online.

"He seemed like a young, family-oriented dad," one social media user said in a previous account. "He took care of everything himself, including the stroller and bags."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.