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Singer Sean has drawn attention for his remarkably healthy condition, which appears to go beyond his running performance.

On a recent episode of JTBC's "Knowing Bros," Kang Ho-dong asked whether Sean undergoes examinations of his knees and ankles. Sean replied, “I had them checked, and my joint age came out in my 20s. My blood vessels are in their teens.” His answer surprised the cast members, who had been concerned about his joints given his daily high-intensity running routine.

Sean also talked about his eating habits, saying, “I don't eat 'gopchang' (grilled intestines). I don't drink or smoke.” Asked why he avoids gopchang, he said, “I like salads and chicken breast. They're delicious.” He added, “I eat fried food occasionally. I really love fried food, but it sits heavy when I'm running and doing things like that,” explaining that he also takes his physical condition while running into consideration.

One takeaway from Sean's daily routine is that his health management extends beyond exercise. His regular running is accompanied by a diet rich in vegetables and protein, as well as abstinence from alcohol and smoking. Those looking to protect their joints and cardiovascular health in middle age may want to examine not only how much time they spend exercising, but also their everyday meals and lifestyle habits.

Maintaining joint health over the long term requires appropriate movement and strengthening the muscles that support the joints. Running engages the lower-body muscles and can also help with weight management. A study that pooled data from 5,065 adults found no significant association between recreational physical activity, including walking, cycling and sports, and the development of knee osteoarthritis. This suggests that physical activity itself need not be viewed as an enemy of the joints.

Moving is key

Those hoping to incorporate Sean's consistency into their own routines can start by alternating walking with short bouts of running rather than aiming for long distances from the outset. Moving at a comfortable pace on flat ground and gradually increasing distance or duration as they become accustomed to exercise can help. They should also check how their knees and ankles feel not only immediately after exercising but the following day. Adjusting exercise volume to allow the body time to recover can help them find a sustainable routine.

Adding strength training to running can also help build the muscles that support the joints. Experts recommend exercising the quadriceps, glutes and calf muscles through a variety of movements at least twice a week. The general aerobic exercise target for adults is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, which can be spread across several days. The key is to make exercise part of daily life, as Sean does, while consistently building up an amount suited to one's fitness level.

One notable aspect of Sean's diet is that he describes salad and chicken breast not as foods he forces himself to eat, but as dishes he genuinely enjoys. Chicken breast is a lean source of protein, while vegetables provide dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. Varying protein sources with fish, eggs, tofu and legumes, while eating a wider variety of vegetables, can make it easier to maintain a diet that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

Balanced meals with preferred choices of produce, meat

Increasing the frequency of choosing lean meat and vegetables over fatty dishes can help reduce saturated fat intake. At home, chicken can be cooked by removing the skin and grilling or steaming it, while salad dressing can be added sparingly to adjust the flavor. Rice or whole-grain bread can be served alongside according to one's activity level to make a balanced meal. As Sean says he eats fried food occasionally, the idea is to leave room for foods one enjoys while keeping everyday meals balanced.

Abstaining from alcohol and smoking is another habit worth maintaining alongside exercise. In particular, avoiding alcohol can prevent the extra calories associated with drinking and the blood pressure burden of excessive alcohol consumption. The American Heart Association also identifies a healthy diet, regular physical activity and not smoking as key components of cardiovascular health. Daily movement, healthier choices among frequently eaten foods and avoiding alcohol and tobacco all work together to form the foundation of good health management.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.