Actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who became a real-life couple after appearing in Netflix's global hit series "The Glory," have broken up after three years and seven months of publicly dating.

An official from Lee's agency, YH Entertainment, confirmed the breakup to Xportsnews on Tuesday.

"It is true that the two recently broke up. They have decided to remain good colleagues and continue to support each other," the official said.

Lim and Lee met through "The Glory," the Netflix revenge thriller that became a global sensation, and developed a romantic relationship. They went public with their relationship in April 2023.

Lee enlisted for his mandatory military service shortly after the couple confirmed their relationship, with Lim waiting for him during his time in the military.

The couple appeared to be going strong as recently as July, when an eyewitness account of the two on a golf date circulated online.

A post on an online community described the actors visiting a golf course together, with the writer saying, "They looked very sweet together."

Despite having maintained their relationship through Lee's military service, the two have now decided to go their separate ways nearly four years after announcing their romantic relationship.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.