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Actress So Yu-jin has recommended roasted tangerines as a winter snack.

Recently, So shared a video on her social media showing how to prepare the treat, along with the caption, “Roasted tangerines. You must try these this winter. It brings out the sweetness!” The recipe transforms tangerines, traditionally peeled and eaten cold, into a warm seasonal delicacy.

The preparation is simple. After washing the tangerines, she wrapped them in parchment paper and placed them in an air fryer. “Air fryer mode, 170 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. No need to flip them,” she explained. When she cut open the finished tangerines, their moist flesh was visible inside the peel.

The recipe is worth trying at home because it allows people to enjoy the fruit's natural flavor without adding sugar or syrup. The warm, softened flesh also offers a different eating experience from fresh tangerines. Those looking to enjoy both the nutritional benefits and the distinctive taste of roasted tangerines should pay attention to cooking time and portion size.

Warm treat without added sugar

To follow So's recipe, wash the tangerines under running water and wipe off any remaining moisture. Because they are cooked with the peel on, make sure to clean the outer surface thoroughly. If the appliance permits the use of parchment paper, check its heat-resistance rating and instructions before wrapping the fruit.

The suggested setting is 170 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. However, cooking results may vary depending on the size of the tangerines and the performance of the appliance, so it is best to start with a small batch and check how thoroughly they have cooked.

One advantage of roasted tangerines is that they make a warm dessert without requiring additional oil or sugar. The softened flesh is also easy to scoop out with a spoon. However, tasting sweeter does not mean that new sugar has been created. Changes in temperature, moisture and acidity can affect how sweetness is perceived, and the balance of sweet and sour flavors varies from one tangerine to another.

Eating the fruit whole also provides dietary fiber. Roasting does not eliminate all of its fiber, so people can enjoy the edible membranes and white pith as well. Pairing the tangerines with unsweetened plain yogurt after allowing them to cool slightly can also add protein.

Vitamin C in tangerines is essential for normal immune function and collagen production. It also helps the body absorb iron from plant-based foods. However, the vitamin is sensitive to heat, meaning some of it may be lost during roasting.

The extent of the loss depends on factors such as cooking time and the actual temperature reached inside the fruit. It is therefore inaccurate to claim that all vitamin C is destroyed after 20 minutes at 170 degrees Celsius. Once the tangerines have reached the desired texture, it is better to stop cooking rather than repeatedly reheat them.

People who experience heartburn or acid reflux after eating tangerines should also start with a small portion and monitor their reaction. Heating the fruit does not eliminate all its acidic components. Those with gastroesophageal reflux disease who consistently experience discomfort after eating citrus fruits may be better off avoiding the treat.

People managing their blood sugar levels should likewise avoid increasing their portions simply because the fruit has been roasted. They should enjoy it within their usual daily fruit allowance.

The juice inside freshly roasted tangerines can be extremely hot, so allow them to cool sufficiently before cutting or peeling them. When serving them to children, adults should check the temperature of the flesh all the way through.

Parchment paper should always be used according to the appliance manufacturer's instructions. Avoid placing it in the air fryer without food on top of it, and make sure no loose edges can come into contact with the heating element. Paper that becomes airborne and touches the heating element can catch fire, so ensure that the parchment is securely wrapped around the tangerines.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.