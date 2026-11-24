BTS member V is drawing attention for his dedication to military reserve forces training, with fellow reservists claiming that the K-pop star outperformed others in mock combat and was the first to be dismissed.

Accounts of encounters with V at a reserve forces training camp have recently circulated online, highlighting his enthusiasm and military skills even after completing his mandatory military service.

On Nov. 12, V shared several photos from his daily life on Instagram, writing, “This is pretty much how I've been living.” Among them were photos of himself attending reserve forces training in military uniform.

Fans were particularly drawn to a badge on his uniform identifying him as a “special-class warrior,” a distinction awarded to Korean soldiers who meet demanding standards in physical fitness and military proficiency.

Following his Instagram post, several social media users shared accounts of training alongside the singer.

“While other reservists were taking it easy and looking at their phones, V was really giving it his all,” one user said, claiming that the singer eliminated five opponents in a simulated combat exercise and was allowed to leave early at 4 p.m.

Another user shared a similar experience.

“I saw him at reserve forces training. He took out at least five opponents during combat training and was the first to be dismissed. I thought he was really impressive,” the user said.

Others praised his confident handling of firearms, drawing attention to his experience in an elite military unit.

The viral accounts have renewed interest in V's military service. The singer enlisted in the Army in December 2023 and served in the Special Duty Team, a military police special operations unit under the Army's 2nd Corps, before completing his service in June 2025.

In Korea, men who complete their mandatory military service are generally required to participate in periodic reserve forces training for several years after their discharge.

While V's dedication has earned praise online, his reported performance in simulated combat and early dismissal have not been independently verified.

All seven BTS members completed their mandatory military service by June 2025, beginning with Jin's enlistment in December 2022 and ending with Suga's discharge from alternative military service.

The group returned in March with its fifth full-length album, “ARIRANG,” marking its comeback as a full seven-member act.

BTS performed three shows at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan last week as part of its “ARIRANG” world tour. The group is scheduled to perform a total of 21 shows across seven Asian cities, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bulacan in the Philippines.

The group will also hold five concerts in Melbourne and Sydney in February next year.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.