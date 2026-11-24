Actor Bae Yong-joon, one of the original stars of the Korean wave, and his wife, actor Park Soo-jin, have reportedly returned to Korea with their two children after spending approximately four years in Hawaii.

Local media outlet OSEN reported Tuesday that the celebrity couple returned to Korea earlier this year and have since settled in Seoul.

Bae and Park, who have largely stepped away from the entertainment industry, married in 2015 and have a son and a daughter. The family reportedly moved to Hawaii in 2022.

According to the report, the couple decided to return to Korea after discussing the matter with their children, with Park reportedly particularly keen to move back.

The family is reportedly living in an apartment in southern Seoul's Seocho District, while both children attend an international school in Korea.

The couple made headlines in June when they were spotted vacationing in Singapore with another celebrity couple, actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon.

Bae particularly drew attention for his long, gray hair, a departure from the image many fans remember from his acting days. Eyewitness accounts also described him as a doting father who was attentive to his children throughout the trip.

Bae rose to international stardom through the 2002 hit drama "Winter Sonata," which sparked the "Yon-sama" phenomenon in Japan and across Asia. The affectionate Japanese nickname reflected his immense popularity as one of the pioneers of the Korean wave.

After starring in the 2007 historical fantasy drama "The Legend," Bae shifted his focus from acting to business. His last acting appearance was a cameo in the 2011 drama "Dream High."

Park has also remained largely out of the public eye since appearing on Olive's cooking variety show "Oksudong Successor" in 2016.

With both stars having spent years away from the entertainment industry, news of their return to Korea has renewed public curiosity about their lives and what they might do next.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.