Singer Mark will release his new studio album "Windmill" on Dec. 4, his agency Upper Room said Monday.

The album will feature 12 tracks, including the lead track, "'What's Your Dream?,' 'Don't Have One,'" as well as "Brian," "Happiest," "Never Dies," "My Friend," "Home," "Ready or Not" and "Your Day."

The lead track's unusual name reflects its format of answering the question "What is your dream?" with "I don't have one," the agency said.

Mark, also known as Mark Lee, prereleased "My Friend" and "Happiest."



