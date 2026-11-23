Singer and actress Lee Hye-young has revealed that she was the matchmaker behind actress Lee Ha-nee's marriage, surprising fellow celebrities with a previously little-known connection to the couple's love story.

Lee shared the story during the Nov. 22 episode of SBS' reality show "My Little Old Boy," in which she joined entertainers Tak Jae-hoon and Kim Jong-min for a birthday celebration for actor Jung Joon-ho.

Lee made a surprise appearance at the gathering, bringing Jung a painting she had created herself as a birthday gift.

During the conversation, Lee, who hosts the dating reality show "Love After Divorce," said she had successfully introduced several couples.

"I introduced Lee Ha-nee to her husband, and they ended up getting married," she said. "Her husband is a junior colleague of my husband."

The revelation drew surprise from the other guests, shedding new light on how Lee Ha-nee, a former Miss Korea and prominent actress, met her businessman husband.

Lee Ha-nee publicly confirmed her relationship with her noncelebrity boyfriend in November 2021 and married him in a private ceremony on Dec. 21 that year.

The actress welcomed her first daughter in June 2022 and her second daughter in August 2025.

Lee Hye-young has also experienced marriage and divorce herself.

She married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but the couple divorced the following year. In 2011, she married a businessman working in finance and has since been raising a family that includes her stepdaughter.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.