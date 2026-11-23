BIGBANG's G-Dragon drew attention with a dramatic new hairstyle at the 2026 MAMA Awards, appearing onstage with long, silky, straight hair that seemed to get in his way as he delivered his acceptance speech.

The K-pop star appeared alongside fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Saturday, where the group received the Music Visionary of the Year award.

While the award marked a significant moment for the veteran K-pop group, G-Dragon's striking hairstyle became a highlight of the ceremony.

Sporting long, flowing locks that framed his face and fell around his shoulders, the singer struggled to keep his hair out of the way while speaking.

"My hair is giving me a hard time," G-Dragon said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Seeing his bandmate's difficulty, Daesung playfully swept G-Dragon's hair to the side and said, "Go ahead."

"We like to joke around a lot," G-Dragon said, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.

The playful exchange offered a memorable moment during an otherwise emotional acceptance speech as BIGBANG reflected on its nearly two decades in the K-pop industry.

G-Dragon recalled receiving the same award in 2024.

"Should I cry?" he joked while looking out at the audience.

"I felt lonely back then, but receiving this award under the name BIGBANG makes it especially meaningful. Thank you," he said.

Daesung expressed gratitude to listeners who have supported the group since its debut in 2006, as BIGBANG marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Taeyang reflected on the group's journey and the bond among its members.

"Looking back, the three of us loved music and created many happy memories together. Being able to stand here together now makes me incredibly happy," he said.

The three members concluded their speeches by bowing deeply in a gesture of respect and gratitude toward their fans and the audience.

For G-Dragon, whose fashion choices and unconventional styling have long been part of his public image, the long-haired appearance added another memorable look to his career — and an unexpectedly humorous moment to BIGBANG's anniversary celebrations.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.