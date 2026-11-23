Changing his diet and converting to Catholicism: How Rain shows his love for wife Kim Tae-hee
Summary
Rain said on the Nov. 22 episode of JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator that his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, changed his eating habits and that he now eats salad every morning. The singer, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, said married life continues to bring him joy nearly a decade after their 2017 wedding. He also said he never misses his daughters’ school sports days and that Kim enjoys his cooking.
Key Facts
- Rain and Kim Tae-hee have two daughters.
- Kim prepared a salad with kiwi, tangerines, persimmons and cheese, as well as homemade Greek yogurt.
- Rain said he had previously avoided vegetables but now eats them often.
- Rain said Kim prefers making her own yogurt, although he thinks buying it would be more economical.
- Fellow guest Sung Si-kyung reacted with envy to Rain’s descriptions of married life.
K-pop star Rain has revealed that his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, has transformed his eating habits, turning the once vegetable-averse singer into someone who starts every morning with a salad.
The singer, who previously converted to Catholicism, following his wife's faith, shared details of their marriage during the Nov. 22 episode of JTBC's cooking show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator."
Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, married Kim in 2017. The couple, among Korea's most recognizable celebrity pairings, has two daughters.
Returning to the program after nearly a decade, Rain offered viewers a rare glimpse into the couple's family life, including the contents of their refrigerator.
"I used to avoid vegetables, but now I eat them often," Rain said, explaining that eating salad every morning had become part of his routine because of his wife.
The refrigerator contained a salad prepared by Kim using ingredients including kiwi, tangerines, persimmons and cheese, along with homemade Greek yogurt.
Rain said Kim preferred making her own yogurt even though he thought buying it would be more economical.
The singer also expressed his affection for Kim, saying that married life continued to bring him joy nearly a decade after their wedding.
"Every morning is moving," he said.
Rain also shared his commitment to fatherhood, saying he never misses his daughters' school sports days.
The singer also expressed confidence in his cooking skills, saying Kim enjoys virtually everything he prepares.
"She likes pretty much everything I make," he said.
Fellow guest Sung Si-kyung, a singer known for his interest in food and cooking, reacted with envy to Rain's descriptions of married life.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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