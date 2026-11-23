K-pop star Rain has revealed that his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, has transformed his eating habits, turning the once vegetable-averse singer into someone who starts every morning with a salad.

The singer, who previously converted to Catholicism, following his wife's faith, shared details of their marriage during the Nov. 22 episode of JTBC's cooking show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator."

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, married Kim in 2017. The couple, among Korea's most recognizable celebrity pairings, has two daughters.

Returning to the program after nearly a decade, Rain offered viewers a rare glimpse into the couple's family life, including the contents of their refrigerator.

"I used to avoid vegetables, but now I eat them often," Rain said, explaining that eating salad every morning had become part of his routine because of his wife.

The refrigerator contained a salad prepared by Kim using ingredients including kiwi, tangerines, persimmons and cheese, along with homemade Greek yogurt.

Rain said Kim preferred making her own yogurt even though he thought buying it would be more economical.

The singer also expressed his affection for Kim, saying that married life continued to bring him joy nearly a decade after their wedding.

"Every morning is moving," he said.

Rain also shared his commitment to fatherhood, saying he never misses his daughters' school sports days.

The singer also expressed confidence in his cooking skills, saying Kim enjoys virtually everything he prepares.

"She likes pretty much everything I make," he said.

Fellow guest Sung Si-kyung, a singer known for his interest in food and cooking, reacted with envy to Rain's descriptions of married life.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.