Six. That is the number of Chinese members in A2O Soul, the new group recently launched by producer Lee Soo-man's A2O Entertainment as he returns to Korea's K-pop market after a three-year hiatus.

The multinational group consists of 15 members, with Chinese nationals accounting for 40 percent, the largest share of any nationality. Korean nationals, including those with dual citizenship, make up five members, or 33.3 percent. It is the first time a K-pop group debuting in Korea has more Chinese members than Korean ones.

Multinational groups are nothing new in K-pop. However, among groups debuting in Korea, rather than overseas-localized acts, Korean members have traditionally made up the largest nationality group.

Seventeen, for example, has two Chinese members, but 10 of its 13 members (76.9 percent) are Korean. Twice, which has three Japanese members, has five Koreans out of nine members (55.6 percent).

Two groups that debuted in Korea, TimeZ in 2012 and UNIQ in 2014, also had more Chinese than Korean members. But their origins were different from those of A2O Soul. Both were joint Korea-China projects involving Chinese entertainment agencies in production and investment. A2O Soul is not.

An A2O Entertainment official told Hankook Ilbo on Tuesday that "no Chinese capital was invested in the production of A2O Soul."

The familiar makeup of multinational K-pop groups debuting in Korea, in which Korean members formed the largest nationality group, is beginning to change.

What makes this development particularly noteworthy is that the person behind it is Lee Soo-man.

During his tenure at SM Entertainment, Lee faced repeated difficulties as Chinese members left the agency and their groups. Han Geng, who debuted with Super Junior in 2005, filed a lawsuit against SM seeking to invalidate his exclusive contract. Members of EXO, which debuted in 2012, including Luhan and Tao, also left the group and became embroiled in legal disputes with the agency.

Despite these repeated conflicts with Chinese members, Lee has not changed course. In his latest A2O K-pop project, he has instead recruited a large number of Chinese nationals.

Including A2O Light, a nine-member group introduced in South Korea around the same time as A2O Soul, Chinese members account for nine of the project's 24 members. Earlier, in 2024, Lee introduced A2O Mei, a group consisting of five Chinese members, in China.

Having experienced the successive departures of Chinese members, why has he chosen to recruit so many of them again?

Why Lee continues to look to China

A clue lies in Lee's long-standing ambition for the Chinese market.

In a 2007 lecture to students at Harvard Business School, he identified China as the place where a "Hollywood of the East" could emerge. He also named China as a market K-pop producers should enter during an appearance on tvN's current affairs program "Monthly Connect" in 2021.

"China has a population of 1.3 billion. It's an enormous market. I believe we need to create an era of K-pop production in which producers from Korea go directly to other countries, work with local talent to form groups and make them No. 1 in the world. I'm talking about Korean producers such as J.Y. Park, Bang Si-hyuk and myself," Lee said.

China has long been central to Lee's vision of K-pop's globalization. Even after South Korea's 2017 deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system triggered China's unofficial ban on Korean cultural content and K-pop performances, widely known as the "Korean wave ban," his interest in the Chinese market did not wane.

Industry insiders interpret Lee's decision to recruit a large number of Chinese members despite these "China risks" as part of a long-term strategy targeting the market.

"Even with the risk of Chinese members leaving their groups and the Hallyu ban still in place, the Chinese market cannot be ignored. It's the largest market in Asia. I see Lee's active recruitment of Chinese members for the A2O K-pop project as a long-term strategy to expand his influence in China," said one producer who has worked in K-pop for more than 20 years.

"Schedules sometimes get suddenly canceled once they become known to the Korean media. Still, it's possible to sign advertising contracts or hold fan meetings locally in China. Although the Hallyu ban has not been lifted, China remains a major overseas market for K-pop albums. Chinese members are essential for generating revenue there. It's not simply about diversifying the nationalities in a group," said another industry insider who is the head of a small K-pop agency.

K-pop trainee numbers cut in half

However, the growing presence of Chinese members in K-pop cannot be explained solely by Lee's strategy for the Chinese market. Behind the trend are a shrinking domestic trainee pool and changing business conditions for entertainment agencies.

Thanks to the global success of groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK, interest in K-pop has never been stronger internationally. Yet the number of aspiring K-pop idols training in Korea is actually declining.

According to the Korea Creative Content Agency's Survey on the Popular Culture and Arts Industry, released over the past five years, the number of trainees affiliated with K-pop agencies fell from 1,375 in 2020 to 613 in 2024, a decrease of 762. The figure dropped by 55.4 percent in just four years, effectively halving the trainee pool.

Last year, 24-year-old Annie (whose legal name is Moon Seo-yoon), the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Lee Myung-hee and eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung, made headlines when she debuted as a member of the group All Day Project.

The fact that even the eldest daughter of a business dynasty went through the trainee system before taking the stage underscored K-pop's elevated status. But the reality at the grassroots level of the trainee industry was quite different.

'They don't want to become celebrities': A changing generation

Why are trainee numbers falling when K-pop stars are more popular than ever? Industry insiders point to changing career aspirations among teenagers.

"These days, kids seem more interested in becoming influencers, such as YouTubers or TikTokers, than K-pop trainees. Training is grueling and takes years. They also worry that even before debuting, their careers could be ruined by a school bullying scandal or controversy over their private lives. Influencers face relatively less scrutiny, so there's less pressure. I don't think as many young people aspire to become celebrities as they once did. That's why our agency's talent development team is also spending more time overseas," said an executive at a small K-pop agency.

Both K-pop idols and influencers depend on public attention for their livelihoods. But the paths to gaining that attention are very different.

Aspiring idols must be selected by an entertainment agency and undergo years of intensive training, with no guarantee that they will ever debut. YouTubers and TikTokers, by contrast, can launch their careers with nothing more than a smartphone. While idols need an agency's approval to take the stage, influencers can create their own.

The road to an idol debut is also long and grueling. According to accounts from officials at major K-pop agencies, trainees typically attend classes and practice from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.

When they arrive at their agencies, they hand over their mobile phones before taking morning classes in English and other foreign languages. After lunch, they attend vocal and dance lessons, followed by additional individual practice sessions.

Even after all that effort, securing a debut opportunity is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Korean American singer EJAE, who performed "Golden," a song featured in Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" and won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, spent 12 years as an SM Entertainment trainee but never made her debut there.

Today's teenagers and their parents are well aware of how arduous this journey can be.

"Sending a child to become a trainee is a burden for parents, too. It requires a huge investment of time, and once you've invested so much, it must be difficult to quit halfway through. Imagine how devastating it would be for a child to go through all that preparation and still fail to debut. With YouTube or TikTok, they can simply stop if they try it and decide it's not for them," said Lee, 39, the mother of a 7-year-old boy.

'We let all our male trainees go': Agencies on downsizing trend

Smaller K-pop agencies are also reducing the number of trainees because of rising costs and financial pressures.

The Survey on the Popular Culture and Arts Industry identified the growing cost burden of training aspiring artists on entertainment agencies as one of the main reasons for the sharp decline in trainee numbers.

"We had five male trainees, but we let all of them go because the costs were substantial. We decided to concentrate on producing a girl group that we're currently preparing. Investment is not as active as it used to be, and profitability has declined, so we have no choice but to think about cutting expenses," said a manager at a small K-pop agency.

K-pop's global success does not mean every entertainment agency is thriving. In Korea, agencies that can no longer afford the costs of developing trainees are scaling back. Meanwhile, more teenagers are gravitating toward becoming influencers, creating their own content rather than committing to years of intensive training.

As overseas markets expand while the domestic talent-development pipeline weakens, the emergence of more K-pop groups with foreign members than Korean ones — a multicultural reversal — may be a natural consequence of changing market conditions.

A natural market shift, but who gets onstage is not the most important question

The real issue is not the nationality of the young people taking the stage, but the conditions in which they grow and develop.

The average age of the 24 members of A2O Soul and A2O Light, the two new groups introduced by Lee, is 15.5. Three members are just 13 years old.

That is about 2.5 years younger than the average debut age of 18 among 35 members of five major groups launched by SM, YG and JYP Entertainment between 2005 and 2007, including BIGBANG and Girls' Generation.

Recently, The New York Times reported that it had obtained NewJeans' exclusive contract and alleged that it lacked provisions in the government's standard contract designed to protect underage members' rights to health, education, sleep and rest.

HYBE countered that a separate supplementary agreement for young artists included all the provisions necessary to protect these rights. Nevertheless, the controversy has renewed questions about the idol training system that has underpinned K-pop's success.

Ultimately, perhaps a more important question than who gets to stand on the K-pop stage is what young performers have to endure before they get there.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



