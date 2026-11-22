Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in California on Saturday, People magazine and other U.S. entertainment news outlets reported.

Cyrus and Morando reportedly tied the knot at a private ceremony in Palm Springs, a month after performing "Let's Get Married" together at the Hollywood Bowl. The song appears on Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Representatives for both Cyrus and Morando did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website.

The "Flowers" singer was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.