Veteran actress Bae Jong-ok, known for her blunt criticism of younger actors' attitudes on set, has once again taken aim at those who spend too much time in their vehicles instead of preparing for scenes. Yet her past praise for actor Park Bo-gum, who once became so emotional that he cried before the cameras even started rolling, offers a striking contrast.

Bae criticized the work habits of some younger actors during a press screening for her film "A Perfect Home" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul on Wednesday.

"Jang Gyu-ri and Kim Min-chul weren't like that, but sometimes when I visit sets, I wonder if young actors have honey smeared all over their cars because they never seem to leave them," Bae said.

"They stay in their cars until right before filming, and only come out when the staff tell them they have to start shooting. Sometimes I even ask younger actors, 'Is there something stuck to your car?' It's really frustrating to watch."

Bae said she takes a different approach to preparing for her roles, immersing herself in the environment her character inhabits.

When she arrives on set, she sometimes lies down on her character's bed or drinks coffee on the sofa to get a feel for the space and imagine how the character lives.

Her latest criticism is hardly the first time she has questioned the professionalism of younger performers.

In a June 2020 interview with Xportsnews about her film "Innocence," Bae expressed similar frustration over actors who remain in their vehicles until they are needed for a scene.

"Young actors these days often just sit in their cars and only come onto the set when it's time to film. I find that very strange," she said.

"Is acting just about memorizing your lines and delivering them correctly? Can you really call that acting?"

During an appearance on JTBC's variety show "Knowing Bros" in February 2020, Bae also questioned younger actors who arrive on set without adequate preparation.

"When I see younger actors who haven't prepared, I wonder what they're thinking," she said.

Her emphasis on discipline dates back even further. During a November 2012 appearance on MBC's talk show "Radio Star," she challenged the idea that talent and popularity alone are enough to sustain an acting career.

"I place great importance on diligence. Many actors think they can become successful simply because of their natural talent and popularity, but I want to break that mindset," she said.

Despite her tough stance on younger performers, Bae has shown a softer side when discussing Park Bo-gum, whom she worked with early in his career.

The two played mother and son in the 2013 SBS drama "Wonderful Mama." During a 2016 appearance on the SBS program "How To Eat Well and Live Well," Bae recalled Park's emotional intensity as a rookie actor.

"All the actors who worked with me went on to become successful," she said, before sharing a memory from filming with Park.

"Park Bo-gum played my son in 'Wonderful Mama.' Rookie actors often struggle to control their emotions. We were filming a sad scene, and he started crying before the cameras were even rolling," she said.

"Later, when it was finally time to shoot his close-up, he couldn't produce any tears. Seeing that, I could understand how he felt."

Rather than criticizing his lack of emotional control, Bae recalled the incident with affection, recognizing the young actor's eagerness and emotional investment in his performance.

Park, who had previously expressed his desire to work with Bae, maintained their connection after the drama. He later attended a performance of "The Secret of Flowers," a stage play featuring the veteran actress.

Bae's resurfaced comments about Park have drawn renewed attention amid her latest criticism of younger actors, highlighting the distinction she makes between performers who lack preparation and those who throw themselves wholeheartedly into their roles.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.