At a park along the Skagit Riverwalk in Mount Vernon, Washington, a man in a white dress shirt sat on a bench, holding three tulips. He was waiting for his “wife.” She traveled from Busan to Incheon International Airport before embarking on an 11-hour flight to the United States, barely sleeping at all during the journey.

“Are you hungry? Are you? This is so awkward.”

When she finally arrived, he appeared flustered and unsure of what to say. There was a good reason for his awkwardness: It was the first time the two had ever met. The man was Sang-cheol, a contestant on the 16th season of the dating reality show “I Am Solo,” and the woman was Young-sook, a contestant from its 28th season.

The two recently began living together as a married couple on “Marriage of Convenience,” a reality show released on KBS Joy, MBC every1 and Netflix. The premise is that a man and a woman first live together as if they were married before deciding whether to actually tie the knot.

Neither Sang-cheol nor Young-sook knew they would be paired with each other. Nam Gyu-hong, the producer overseeing both “I Am Solo” and “Marriage of Convenience,” and his production team matched them based on their respective descriptions of their ideal partners. In other words, two people who had never dated or even exchanged greetings began married life after being introduced by the production team.

This is not the Joseon era, when families arranged marriages between men and women who had never even seen each other. It is a scene unfolding on Korean television in 2026. Young-sook, a single mother of two, moved into the U.S. home of Sang-cheol, a divorced man, and the two began living together.

The two were already at odds over their views on children. Having moved in together without knowing much about each other's values, they frequently clashed.

Nam explained the concept behind the show: “Romance and fantasy inevitably come into play when people look for a partner, but married life is different. It is reality. If ‘I Am Solo’ is about finding a partner through meeting, dating and making choices, ‘Marriage of Convenience’ starts with married life and then asks whether the participants want to marry that person. Because they confront each other more directly, both the process and the outcome are different. I wanted to make a program that captures the essence of marriage as the culmination of love. There are many ways to explore that, but I wondered what would happen if two people who knew neither each other's faces nor personal information entered into a contractual relationship arranged by the production team and started by getting married. That was how the program came about.”

A nation of dating reality TV

Reality shows in which celebrities pretended to be married, such as MBC's “We Got Married,” have evolved into programs where non-celebrities expose their actual daily lives and test what married life might be like. The change has been driven by the extraordinary popularity of dating reality shows. The genre surged after “Heart Signal,” which first aired in 2017. A survey of dating reality shows released on television and streaming platforms between 2022 and 2023 found as many as 26 titles, including Disney+'s “Pink Lie” and JTBC's “Marry Me in 100 Days.” Viewers became hooked on the genre.

As the number of programs multiplied, so did the range of relationships they explored. Initially focused largely on heterosexual romance, the genre expanded to include relationships involving sexual minorities, as in “His Man,” and even shamans, as in “Possessed Love.” The genre moved beyond the fantasy of strangers exploring their feelings for one another on a remote island, as in the “Single's Inferno” series, to experiments in which contestants live together like married couples in their actual homes, as in “Marriage of Convenience.” Family members have also entered the picture, with “My Sibling's Romance” and “Match to Marry: With Parents” bringing families into the process of choosing romantic partners or potential spouses.

What is happening to dating shows?

Increasingly, the focus is not just on attraction, but on how people behave when placed in unfamiliar relationships. Rather than simply watching to see whether a romance develops, viewers are now invited to observe people misreading one another's feelings, making mistakes and getting into conflicts. Some have remarked that these programs feel less like dating shows and more like social experiments.

This has become one of the defining production trends in Korean dating reality television.

Cultural critic Sung Sang-min noted, “Shows like ‘I Am Solo’ and ‘Better Late Than Single’ do not feature only people who are attractive and skilled at dating. They show ordinary people who are inexperienced in relationships, misread their partners' feelings, make mistakes and sometimes get rejected. Those who fail to find love become just as central to the story as those who succeed. Viewers see their own experiences reflected in these contestants, and when someone finds a partner, they can experience a sense of vicarious satisfaction. In bringing ordinary people who struggle with dating to the forefront, Korean dating reality shows differ from Western programs such as ‘Love Island’ and ‘The Bachelor,’ as well as Japan's ‘Badly in Love.’”

Dark side of the phenomenon

Attempts to portray the awkwardness and inexperience of ordinary people in relationships can resonate with viewers. But they also carry the risk that contestants' conflicts and mistakes will be consumed as sensational entertainment. Critics say the increasingly fierce competition to differentiate similar programs has helped fuel this shift.

“With so many similar dating reality shows flooding the market, viewers have naturally begun to experience fatigue. Influencer-like contestants who attract considerable attention also keep appearing, making it increasingly difficult for programs to stand out through contestants' appeal or the excitement of romance alone. Producers have consequently begun devoting more effort to the situations contestants are placed in and how they behave in them, rather than simply focusing on who appears on the show. Conflicts and reactions generated by the circumstances themselves have become more important entertainment than the contestants' individual appeal,” Kim Gyo-seok, popular culture critic, said.

As contestants' conflicts have increasingly become a source of entertainment, questions have also arisen over privacy protection and the responsibility of production teams to supervise participants.

On “Marriage of Convenience,” a male contestant installed a camera in the house he shared with a female contestant and filmed for two days without her consent. When she discovered what had happened and expressed her discomfort, he deleted all the footage. However, the entire episode was broadcast, sparking controversy.

Some viewers questioned whether the production team should have prevented him from installing the camera in the first place, raising concerns about its responsibility for managing contestants' conduct.

Overseas, concerns about the protection of participants have even led to the cancellation of dating reality shows. According to the BBC, British public broadcaster Channel 4 announced on Nov. 5 that it would end “Married at First Sight UK.” The decision followed growing controversy after three female contestants alleged that they had suffered sexual misconduct at the hands of male participants during filming. The broadcaster also launched an external investigation.

One female contestant on the program alleged that a male participant threatened to attack her if she reported what had happened to anyone outside the show. The male contestants have denied the allegations, but the controversy has expanded beyond accusations against individual participants to questions about the show's production practices themselves.

Lia Perin, a lawyer representing a contestant who alleged sexual assault, told the British newspaper the Guardian that elements of the show "heightened conflict, created pressure for contestants to be intimate and left them dependent on production to the point of losing touch with reality.”

It is a warning that a television program intended to portray love can sometimes create an environment that intensifies conflict and effectively forces people into relationships.

Bold return of matchmaking

There is another paradox hidden in the popularity of dating reality shows.

We live in an era when people can fall in love without anyone else's permission. Yet on Korean television, other people are increasingly choosing romantic partners for them.

In “Match to Marry: With Parents,” parents directly participate in their children's search for spouses. In “My Sibling's Romance,” brothers and sisters get involved in one another's romantic pursuits. “Marriage of Convenience” takes the idea a step further, with producers pairing men and women who have never met and placing them in the role of a married couple.

To understand the phenomenon, it is necessary to look at the changing circumstances surrounding marriage. As economic insecurity grows and planning for the future becomes more difficult, marriage is increasingly seen as a burdensome choice.

According to the 2024 survey conducted by the Office for Government Policy Coordination among 15,098 people aged 19 to 34, 63.1 percent said they planned to marry, down 11.9 percentage points from 75 percent two years earlier.

The growing involvement of others in decisions about marriage may reflect a desire to reduce the risks and burdens associated with making the wrong choice.

“With uncertainty about the future and economic insecurity increasing, young people today seem to view marriage as a decision that entails greater risks and costs than it did for previous generations. We can see this burden reflected in the rise of nonmarriage and the country's low birthrate. They feel that deciding on romance and marriage entirely on their own carries too great a risk of failure. By involving others, they hope to gain confidence in their decisions and ease the anxiety and sense of responsibility they might feel if things go wrong. They seem to regard the involvement of parents, siblings or third parties in their romantic and marital choices less as interference than as a kind of safety net that reduces the risk of failure,” Jin Soo-hyun, a research professor at Chung-Ang University's Institute of Multicultural Content, said.

Strangers recommend romantic partners

Overseas, a dating application called Rivet has emerged that allows strangers to recommend potential romantic partners to one another.

Instead of browsing and comparing countless profiles themselves, users have an algorithm narrow down the candidates first. Other users then evaluate those candidates and make the final recommendation of someone they believe would be a good match.

The app reverses the conventional dating-app model, in which users swipe through profiles on their smartphones and personally select people they find attractive.

Rivet has transformed the process of choosing a romantic partner from an individual responsibility into a collective one. Why combine artificial intelligence (AI)-driven recommendations with the judgments of other people?

Taru Kapoor, the app's developer, told the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets that introducing people to one another was “the oldest technology” and that human intuition possessed something technology could not replicate. She added that dating apps had made romance excessively individualistic and isolating, and that she wanted to change that.

The growing tendency to involve others in decisions about dating and marriage is also connected to the psychological concept known as the “paradox of choice.”

As traditional social norms once established by families and communities have weakened, and digital technology has dramatically expanded the range of available options, the burden of having to make every decision independently has grown.

In his book “The Paradox of Choice,” American psychologist Barry Schwartz argues that the more choices people have, the more they dwell on the alternatives they have rejected and the more they regret their decisions. Greater freedom of choice, he suggests, can actually weaken people's confidence in the choices they make.

The phenomenon of people who are free to love whoever they want but nevertheless seek help from others in deciding whom to love can be understood in this context.

Have we come to understand love any better?

On dating reality shows, love is no longer determined by romantic excitement alone. People seek their families' opinions and, in some cases, even test married life before deciding whether to commit. It is a reflection of an era in which even the choice of whom to love has become too burdensome for some people to shoulder alone.

One particularly noteworthy aspect is that the very conflicts and uncertainties people want to avoid in their own romantic relationships have become major sources of entertainment on television.

While programs such as “Heart Signal” and “Single's Inferno” captivate viewers with romantic fantasies, a growing number of shows on the other side of the spectrum — including “Oh Eun-yeong's Report: Marriage Hell,” “Love War” and “Divorce Camp” — explore relationship breakdowns and marital discord.

Not only the beginnings of love but also the processes through which relationships falter and collapse have become commodities for entertainment.

In an era when every stage of love has become entertainment and even romantic failure is treated as a risk to be managed, have we really come to understand love any better?

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.