It is the age of self-promotion. Celebrities are increasingly turning to their own channels, beyond their acting projects and television appearances, to communicate with the public and reveal different sides of themselves. From behind-the-scenes footage of their work to glimpses of their everyday lives in private spaces, they are making efforts to bring themselves closer to their audiences. For stars, approachability has become a new competitive advantage and a way to win public favor.

But as the distance between celebrities and their fans narrows, unexpected controversies are also becoming more common. Attempts to connect with audiences through an image of familiarity are increasingly turning into sources of controversy.

Actress Son Tae-young recently found herself at the center of a heated debate over remarks she made on her YouTube channel. The controversy began after she said that she had raised her two children in the United States while taking care of all the housework and childcare herself for six years without hiring domestic help. Although the comment came in the course of sharing her daily life, some internet users responded critically, asking, "Does she think doing something ordinary is a big achievement?" and "Isn't that what parents are supposed to do?" Others, however, argued that raising two children without outside help was no small feat and that criticizing her remarks was excessive.

Son is not the only celebrity to have faced such criticism. Actress Han Ga-in came under fire over allegations of covert advertising after featuring a nutritional supplement on her YouTube channel. She responded by revealing her purchase history and clarifying that the product had not been advertised or sponsored. However, she also apologized, acknowledging that she should have been more cautious about recommending a health-related product based solely on her personal experience. Actress Ko So-young and former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae have also faced criticism from some internet users for potentially making others feel relatively deprived after showcasing their expensive homes, luxury possessions and lavish lifestyles.

Public reactions to celebrities' everyday lives tend to fall into two camps. On the positive side, such content offers a glimpse of their more human side, which audiences rarely get to see in their work or at official events. Discovering that even stars, who have long maintained an air of mystery, lead ordinary lives can make them seem more approachable and sometimes reveal new aspects of their appeal.

Singer Seo In-young, formerly of girl group Jewelry, is one example. Through YouTube, she has apologized for her past mistakes, including controversies over her attitude, while gradually winning over viewers with her candid and down-to-earth personality. This has also given her opportunities to return to the stage. In other words, the rapport she has built by expanding her points of contact with the public has had a positive impact on her career.

On the other hand, such content can also lead to unnecessary misunderstandings and controversy. The controversy surrounding Lee Ji-hye's bulk purchase of bread from Seong Sim Dang bakery is a case in point. Lee explained that she had paid for the bread on behalf of the production staff who had worked with her on a shoot and wanted to take some home. Nevertheless, a photo showing several shopping bags full of bread drew criticism from some internet users. The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up when it became known that the purchase had been intended for the staff. A post meant to share a glimpse of her daily life had instead turned into a situation requiring an explanation.

In other cases, revealing celebrities' spending habits and living standards can widen the perceived gap between them and the public. For people struggling with high prices and an economic slowdown, a celebrity's lavish lifestyle can be an object of admiration while also intensifying feelings of relative deprivation.

Not every glimpse into a celebrity's private life is necessarily received favorably. In particular, negative images formed online can be difficult to shake even after the facts have been clarified. A casual remark or a single social media post can follow a celebrity like a label, damaging an image built over many years. In this sense, communication intended to foster familiarity can instead tarnish a celebrity's reputation, making it a double-edged sword.

Kim Heon-sik, a popular culture critic, stressed the need to understand the public nature of social media and YouTube.

"SNS and YouTube accounts may belong to individuals and serve as spaces where they share their daily lives, but they are also public platforms viewed by countless people," he said.

"At the same time, we should be wary of people raising suspicions without sufficient grounds simply because someone is a celebrity. Even the mere raising of suspicions can cause considerable harm and sometimes lead to violence. Any concerns or allegations should be raised only after the facts have been checked and supported by evidence," he added.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.