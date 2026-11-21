K-pop supergroup BTS won five awards, including two grand prizes, at the 2026 MAMA Awards, which ran from Friday to Saturday, while rising boy group Cortis claimed Song of the Year, also a grand prize.

On the second night of the ceremony Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka, BTS received Album of the Year for "Arirang" and Best Song Top 10 for "Swim," bringing its tally to five awards. The group won Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and a spot in the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 on the opening night.

BTS, which did not attend the ceremony because of its world tour, delivered a video message. Member Suga said, "We're so grateful that our first album back as a group in such a long time has received so much love."

Jungkook said the group returned to its fandom, ARMY, after three years and nine months wanting to show how much it had grown, adding that the members worked hard "to find honest stories that truly reflect who we are and what BTS stands for today."

Jimin added, "We'll cherish the meaning behind every award, and we'll keep working hard to give back all the love you've shown us."

Cortis, which received Best New Artist at last year's ceremony, claimed Song of the Year for its hit "RedRed" on the second night. The song also earned the band Best Dance Performance Male Group and Best Song Top 10, bringing its total to four awards, including the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 award it won on the first night.

The members huddled together in celebration when the group was named the winner of Song of the Year.

"We're so thankful to receive this honor. For the past year, we gave our all every time we took the stage, thinking of each one as our dream stage," member Martin said in the group's acceptance speech. "We've been having fun dreaming new dreams every day and achieving the goals we set out to reach."

"The path we're taking right now doesn't seem easy, so thank you to the fans who always support us along the way," Seonghyeon said, his voice trailing off as tears welled up.

Boy groups Enhypen and BIGBANG each secured three awards over the two nights. Enhypen received Fans' Choice of the Year, one of the four grand prizes, for the second consecutive year, along with Fans' Choice Male Top 10 and Favorite M Countdown Stage. BIGBANG, which marked the 20th anniversary of its debut earlier this year, won Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video for "BiiiG" and the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 award it claimed on the first night.

Ive won Best Female Group, while boy group Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun and i-dle's Soyeon took Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist, respectively. Boy group Alpha Drive One and girl group Tuide shared the Best New Artist award.

Here is a full list of 2026 MAMA Awards winners:

Day 1

Artist of the Year: BTS

Fans' Choice of the Year: Enhypen

Best New Artist: Alpha Drive One and Tuide

Fans' Choice: Enhypen, Illit, Treasure, Cortis, Tuide, Babymonster, Lngshot, Hearts2Hearts, Apink, BIGBANG, BTS, Evan, i-dle, Le Sserafim, Nmixx, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, TWICE and Yoona

Best Female Group: Ive

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Male Artist: Yeonjun

Best Female Artist: Soyeon

Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT Wish

Best of Next: Rescene

Worldwide KCONers' Choice: Zerobaseone

Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT Wish

Favorite Asian Group: INI

Visa Super Stage Artist: Treasure

Favorite M Countdown Stage: Enhypen

Day 2

Album of the Year: BTS, "Arirang"

Song of the Year: Cortis, "RedRed"

Music Visionary of the Year: BIGBANG

Best Song Top 10: Illit, "It's Me"; Cortis, "RedRed"; Hwasa, "Good Goodbye"; Le Sserafim, "Spaghetti"; Ive, "Bang Bang"; I.O.I, "Suddenly"; aespa, "Lemonade"; BTS, "Swim"; Hearts2Hearts, "Rude!"; Nmixx, "Blue Valentine"

Best Music Video: BIGBANG, "BiiiG"

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang, "Live Fast Die Slow"

Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and J-Hope, "Spaghetti"

Best Dance Performance Male Group: Cortis, "RedRed"

Best Dance Performance Female Group: Illit, "It's Me"

Best Dance & Vocal Performance Group: Zerobaseone

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa, "Good Goodbye"

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena, "Catch Catch"

Best Choreography: Ateez, "Bad"

Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU, "Paradise of Rumors"

Best Band Performance: Jannabi

Best OST: Kim Min-seok, "Love Language"

Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance: Zico and Lilas, "Duet"



