BTS wins 5 MAMA awards as Cortis takes Song of the Year
Summary
BTS won five awards at the 2026 MAMA Awards, held from Friday to Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka, including Album of the Year for Arirang. Cortis won Song of the Year for RedRed on Saturday, bringing its total to four awards. BTS also received Artist of the Year and Best Male Group on opening night, while Enhypen won Fans’ Choice of the Year for the second consecutive year. BTS did not attend because of its world tour and sent a video message.
Key Facts
- BTS also won Best Song Top 10 for Swim on the ceremony’s second night.
- Cortis won Best Dance Performance Male Group and Best Song Top 10 for RedRed, as well as Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 on the first night.
- Enhypen also received Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 and Favorite M Countdown Stage.
- BIGBANG won Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video for BiiiG and Fans’ Choice Male Top 10.
- Alpha Drive One and Tuide shared the Best New Artist award.
K-pop supergroup BTS won five awards, including two grand prizes, at the 2026 MAMA Awards, which ran from Friday to Saturday, while rising boy group Cortis claimed Song of the Year, also a grand prize.
On the second night of the ceremony Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka, BTS received Album of the Year for "Arirang" and Best Song Top 10 for "Swim," bringing its tally to five awards. The group won Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and a spot in the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 on the opening night.
BTS, which did not attend the ceremony because of its world tour, delivered a video message. Member Suga said, "We're so grateful that our first album back as a group in such a long time has received so much love."
Jungkook said the group returned to its fandom, ARMY, after three years and nine months wanting to show how much it had grown, adding that the members worked hard "to find honest stories that truly reflect who we are and what BTS stands for today."
Jimin added, "We'll cherish the meaning behind every award, and we'll keep working hard to give back all the love you've shown us."
Cortis, which received Best New Artist at last year's ceremony, claimed Song of the Year for its hit "RedRed" on the second night. The song also earned the band Best Dance Performance Male Group and Best Song Top 10, bringing its total to four awards, including the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 award it won on the first night.
The members huddled together in celebration when the group was named the winner of Song of the Year.
"We're so thankful to receive this honor. For the past year, we gave our all every time we took the stage, thinking of each one as our dream stage," member Martin said in the group's acceptance speech. "We've been having fun dreaming new dreams every day and achieving the goals we set out to reach."
"The path we're taking right now doesn't seem easy, so thank you to the fans who always support us along the way," Seonghyeon said, his voice trailing off as tears welled up.
Boy groups Enhypen and BIGBANG each secured three awards over the two nights. Enhypen received Fans' Choice of the Year, one of the four grand prizes, for the second consecutive year, along with Fans' Choice Male Top 10 and Favorite M Countdown Stage. BIGBANG, which marked the 20th anniversary of its debut earlier this year, won Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video for "BiiiG" and the Fans' Choice Male Top 10 award it claimed on the first night.
Ive won Best Female Group, while boy group Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun and i-dle's Soyeon took Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist, respectively. Boy group Alpha Drive One and girl group Tuide shared the Best New Artist award.
Here is a full list of 2026 MAMA Awards winners:
Day 1
Artist of the Year: BTS
Fans' Choice of the Year: Enhypen
Best New Artist: Alpha Drive One and Tuide
Fans' Choice: Enhypen, Illit, Treasure, Cortis, Tuide, Babymonster, Lngshot, Hearts2Hearts, Apink, BIGBANG, BTS, Evan, i-dle, Le Sserafim, Nmixx, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, TWICE and Yoona
Best Female Group: Ive
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Male Artist: Yeonjun
Best Female Artist: Soyeon
Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT Wish
Best of Next: Rescene
Worldwide KCONers' Choice: Zerobaseone
Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT Wish
Favorite Asian Group: INI
Visa Super Stage Artist: Treasure
Favorite M Countdown Stage: Enhypen
Day 2
Album of the Year: BTS, "Arirang"
Song of the Year: Cortis, "RedRed"
Music Visionary of the Year: BIGBANG
Best Song Top 10: Illit, "It's Me"; Cortis, "RedRed"; Hwasa, "Good Goodbye"; Le Sserafim, "Spaghetti"; Ive, "Bang Bang"; I.O.I, "Suddenly"; aespa, "Lemonade"; BTS, "Swim"; Hearts2Hearts, "Rude!"; Nmixx, "Blue Valentine"
Best Music Video: BIGBANG, "BiiiG"
Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang, "Live Fast Die Slow"
Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and J-Hope, "Spaghetti"
Best Dance Performance Male Group: Cortis, "RedRed"
Best Dance Performance Female Group: Illit, "It's Me"
Best Dance & Vocal Performance Group: Zerobaseone
Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa, "Good Goodbye"
Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena, "Catch Catch"
Best Choreography: Ateez, "Bad"
Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU, "Paradise of Rumors"
Best Band Performance: Jannabi
Best OST: Kim Min-seok, "Love Language"
Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance: Zico and Lilas, "Duet"
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