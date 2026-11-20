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Actress Moon Ga-young has shared her own recipe for a quick and easy smoothie.

A video showing Moon making the drink herself was recently posted on the official YouTube channel of her agency, Fantagio.

In the video, Moon said, "It's 2:20 p.m. right now, and I haven't eaten anything yet today. I'm going to make my own smoothie so I can have something quickly."

"You don't need many ingredients. All you need is avocado, blueberries, yogurt, coconut milk and vanilla extract," she said before getting started.

She first put blueberries and avocado into a blender, then added a spoonful of Greek yogurt. She poured in coconut milk and vanilla extract before turning on the blender.

Moments after switching it on, however, Moon realized she had forgotten something important.

"I left out the most important ingredient," she said. "I was supposed to add protein powder. Good thing I remembered now."

She quickly stopped the blender, added the protein powder and hit the button again.

"Blueberry-avocado protein shake, complete!" she exclaimed. After tasting it, she smiled with satisfaction.

Moon's smoothie contains healthy fats and antioxidants that may support weight management.

According to nutrition resources from Harvard Medical School, the unsaturated fats in avocados help maintain a feeling of fullness for longer. This can help reduce hunger and prevent overeating. Blueberries are relatively low in sugar and rich in anthocyanins — antioxidant compounds that help reduce inflammation.

Adding Greek yogurt and protein powder is also a good choice. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that consuming protein with meals can increase levels of hormones associated with satiety. Adequate protein intake can also help prevent muscle loss during weight reduction.

On days when protein powder is unavailable, increasing the amount of plain Greek yogurt is another option.

Coconut milk is easier for some people to digest than cow's milk. However, it contains some saturated fat, so it is best consumed in moderation. Those who regularly use smoothies as meal replacements could consider low-fat milk or unsweetened soy milk fortified with calcium instead.

On busy days, a smoothie like Moon's can be a convenient way to have a first meal. Blended smoothies are easy to consume meals and may be gentler on the digestive system.

However, liquid meals do not require chewing, which can affect how quickly the brain registers fullness. As a result, some people may feel hungry again relatively soon.

Those who find themselves getting hungry shortly after drinking a smoothie can try pairing it with a slice of whole-wheat bread. Adding a small amount of chia seeds, flaxseeds or nuts is another option.

Blending in rolled oats can also help. The additional fiber and texture can make the smoothie more filling and help sustain satiety for longer.

Adding a handful of leafy greens, such as spinach or kale, is another way to boost the vitamin and mineral content of smoothies.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







