Historical dramas are returning to the battlefield. Breaking away from a recent trend in which lighter genres such as romance and comedy dominated television, a series of big-budget productions depicting Korea’s struggles against foreign powers during the Silla and Goryeo periods are set to reach viewers toward the end of the year.

Industry observers attribute the return of large-scale war dramas to growing demand for stories of conflict and survival amid an increasingly unsettled world, as well as lower production costs enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and overseas distribution deals.

KBS’ historical epic “Sword & Silence,” its first major historical drama in three years since “Korea-Khitan War,” depicts a turbulent seventh-century period when the Three Kingdoms were approaching the end of more than 600 years of warfare. Across 28 episodes, the series explores not only the familiar story of the unification of the Three Kingdoms but also the relatively less-examined subsequent war between Silla and China's Tang Dynasty.

The series premiered Saturday with the kingdom of Silla facing a crisis. Kim Chun-chu (Kim Kang-woo) and his son Kim Beop-min (Lee Hyun-wook), who would later become King Munmu, clash over strategies for survival, while in Goguryeo, Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk) draws his sword in rebellion after rejecting a peace agreement with the Tang Dynasty.

JTBC's blockbuster historical drama “The Sacred Jewel,” premiering Dec. 5, takes viewers to Goryeo in 1258. Set toward the end of nearly three decades of war with the Mongols, the series follows a unit that ventures onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic, the Gwaneum Boju, believed to protect the kingdom, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Written by Jung Hyun-min, whose previous works include “Jeong Do-jeon” and “Nokdu Flower,” and directed by Jung Dae-yoon of “Reborn Rich,” the series combines the foundations of traditional historical drama with fantasy, action and romance. It also attracted international attention after being officially invited to the Rendez-vous section of the noncompetitive lineup at the Cannes International Series Festival in April this year.

Broadcasters' decision to take the financial risk of producing war dramas, one of television's most expensive genres, is largely driven by their relevance to the present, industry observers say.

Lee Ho, chief producer of “Sword & Silence,” emphasized the historical parallels at a press conference, saying, “Silla joined forces with people from Goguryeo and Baekje to defeat the Tang Dynasty, while also making diplomatic efforts to ease tensions when it was in a weaker position. When the opportunity finally came, different groups united to achieve unification. I believe this offers lessons for our times, when conflicts abound.”

Yun Suk-jin, a professor of Korean literature at Chungnam National University and a television drama critic, also noted that “the reality we live in is much like a battlefield, where the competition for survival is fierce.”

“War dramas released at a time when international tensions are escalating can give viewers an opportunity to reflect on the situation we face,” he said.

Revenue from global distribution deals has also helped make large-scale historical productions more viable. “The Sacred Jewel” will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video overseas and Coupang Play in Korea.

“Generally, drama producers recoup their production costs through broadcasting rights sold to television networks and distribution deals with over-the-top (OTT) platforms,” an industry insider said. “Signing an exclusive deal with a global OTT platform is a much more favorable arrangement than selling distribution rights separately in individual countries.”

For KBS, the resumption of consolidated collection of the public broadcasting fee has also created greater room for investment in historical epics. More aggressive adoption of new technology has further helped reduce costs.

With a production budget of approximately 30 billion won, the largest ever for a KBS historical epic, “Sword & Silence” is considered the broadcaster's first major historical drama to make extensive use of AI technology. In its depiction of the Battle of Mount Jupil, AI-generated footage was composited with live-action scenes filmed in Mongolia. The use of AI is expected to increase in later episodes, particularly in depictions of the Battles of Maesosung and Gibeolpo.

However, as Jang pointed out, AI technology is not yet perfect. Whether its use can minimize a sense of artificiality for viewers while maintaining the production's overall quality remains to be seen.

While the return of historical epics after a prolonged hiatus has been welcomed by many, some warn that excessive pressure to achieve commercial success could ultimately undermine the genre.

“Rather than chasing trends such as rapid scene changes, the real strength of historical epics lies in their ability to fill in the gaps between the lines of historical records through the writer's perspective,” Yun said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.