K-pop boy group RIIZE has come under fire after a video showing a man believed to be one of the group's managers forcefully pushing a woman into a structure at Incheon International Airport sparked accusations of excessive security measures.

RIIZE departed for the United States Wednesday morning for an overseas schedule, traveling through Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport.

A video of the group's departure, shared on online communities, quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism over the treatment of a woman near the members.

In the footage, RIIZE members are seen moving through a crowded area when a man believed to be a manager forcefully shoves a woman walking beside the group.

The woman, who was wearing a cap and holding a smartphone, is pushed into a stairway structure and stumbles from the impact. She then regains her balance and resumes filming the members with her phone.

Another man can also be heard shouting at fans surrounding the group, "There are people here. Please move out of the way."

The video triggered a wave of criticism online, with many questioning whether such force was justified.

"She was just walking beside them. Was there really any need to push her that hard?" one commenter said.

"She looked like she was in pain, but what shocked me was that she didn't even get angry and just started filming again," another said.

"Are fans not human beings?" one commenter said, while another questioned whether security personnel had the authority to use physical force, regardless of whether the woman was an obsessive fan.

Others, however, pointed to the problems caused by large crowds of fans gathering at airports whenever celebrities travel.

"Why follow them all the way into the duty-free area when you could just stay away?" one commenter said.

"Fans keep following them no matter what happens, so I can understand why managers get frustrated," another said.

Some also argued that ordinary travelers were the ones who suffered most from such situations.

"It's the regular passengers trying to catch their flights who end up inconvenienced by these fans," one commenter said.

The controversy is the latest in a series of disputes involving security arrangements for Korean celebrities at airports.

In March, girl group Hearts2Hearts drew criticism after about 10 security guards formed a human chain by holding hands as they escorted the members from an airport entrance through the terminal. The formation, likened to the traditional Korean circle dance "ganggangsullae," reportedly prevented some travelers from entering the airport.

Actor Byeon Woo-seok also faced backlash in 2024 after his security team restricted access to a gate at Incheon International Airport and shone flashlights at passengers near an airport lounge.

His agency subsequently apologized for the inconvenience caused to travelers.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to airport users during security operations at Incheon International Airport," the agency said.

"We feel a moral responsibility for all the unfortunate incidents that occurred during the security process," it added.

This article from Xportsnews was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.