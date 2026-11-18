In 2014, a teenage Kim You-jung said she wanted to be remembered not for her beauty, but for her acting. Twelve years later, the former child star has grown into a leading actress whose increasingly complex roles suggest she has stayed true to that ambition.

During an interview shortly before the Chuseok holiday in 2014, Kim, then 16, arrived wearing a bright yellow hanbok, the traditional Korean dress. Her clear eyes and cheerful smile left a lasting impression.

Her mother accompanied her that day, quietly watching the interview. Kim appeared slightly shy with her mother nearby. Although she was completely at ease in front of the camera, she still displayed the innocence and spontaneity of an ordinary teenage girl during the conversation.

One particular exchange from that interview remains memorable.

Kim said she sometimes imagined that she might have been popular if she had been born during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). When asked why, she gave a surprisingly thoughtful answer: She wanted to be genuinely loved for who she was as a person, rather than simply as actress Kim You-jung.

Even at that young age, she seemed to understand the difference between public attention and genuine affection.

By then, Kim had already built a filmography that rivaled those of many older actors. Her performances in historical dramas such as "Iljimae," "Dong Yi" and "The Moon Embracing the Sun" had earned her the nickname "queen of historical dramas."

Yet she showed little interest in presenting herself as someone special. Instead, she simply wanted audiences to see her as a natural, approachable person.

Another comment from that interview remains particularly memorable.

Kim said she would rather become "Kim You-jung, the good actress" than "Kim You-jung, the pretty actress."

Twelve years later, those words carry new meaning. The young girl who spoke so earnestly about acting has become a performer capable of carrying an entire production.

More importantly, her career has become evidence that she has fulfilled the ambition she expressed as a teenager.

For child actors, growing up in the public eye can be one of the greatest challenges of their careers. The lovable image that brings them early fame can also become a limitation, making it difficult for audiences to accept them in more mature roles.

Kim navigated that transition without rushing.

Her breakthrough came with the 2016 historical romance "Love in the Moonlight," in which she played Hong Ra-on, a young woman disguised as a male palace eunuch.

Combining her familiar charm with more nuanced emotional expression, Kim established herself as the central figure in the romance. It was a turning point that showed she could lead a drama in her own right rather than simply portray younger versions of other characters.

She continued to broaden her range through "Clean with Passion for Now," "Backstreet Rookie" and "Lovers of the Red Sky," moving between contemporary stories and historical dramas.

In the film "20th Century Girl," she delivered a restrained portrayal of the excitement and heartbreak of first love. In "My Demon," she displayed a more sophisticated side as Do Do-hee, a confident and calculating woman.

Not every project achieved the same level of commercial success, but Kim continued to push beyond the sweet, innocent image that had defined her early career.

That transformation became particularly evident in "Dear X," in which she played Baek Ah-jin, a woman who conceals ruthless ambition behind a beautiful face.

Her captivating smile, capable of manipulating those around her, and her cold, unreadable gaze presented a striking contrast to the Kim audiences had known for years.

What stood out most was her restraint. Rather than openly displaying anger, she suppressed it. Instead of breaking down in grief, she swallowed her emotions, allowing the character's complicated inner world to emerge through subtle expressions.

Now, in tvN's ongoing drama "100 Days of Deception," Kim is once again demonstrating how far she has come as an actress.

She plays Lee Ga-gyeong, a skilled pickpocket in colonial-era Gyeongseong, the name used for Seoul during Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Her character eventually becomes a secret agent who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

The transformation of a woman dreaming of a better life into someone willing to undertake a dangerous mission amid the tragedies of her time is far from straightforward.

Yet Kim handles the character's emotional journey with remarkable composure.

As Ga-gyeong moves through the streets of Gyeongseong, Kim portrays her as lively, quick-witted and mischievous. But the moment she enters the Government-General building, her expressions, tone of voice and gaze change.

She conveys the fear of being exposed through the slightest movement of her eyes, while moments requiring difficult decisions reveal a firmness that makes the character's transformation convincing.

Above all, her performance never feels forced.

Years of experience on film and television sets appear to have given Kim a natural confidence and emotional control that allow her to inhabit complicated characters without excessive dramatization.

Her appearance has also evolved. The bright, innocent face familiar from her childhood roles now carries a mature elegance and sophistication.

The costumes and neatly styled hair of the period drama accentuate her graceful appearance. At times, she appears strong and determined; at others, vulnerable or almost breathtakingly alluring.

But Kim's greatest appeal today is that she has learned to make her appearance part of her storytelling.

A single expression or glance can now convey an entire emotional history. She is no longer merely an actress displaying a pretty face, but one who uses that face to bring characters and their stories to life.

Perhaps her greatest strength is not simply the fact that she began acting at such a young age. Rather, it is that she has maintained her curiosity about acting and her dedication to the craft throughout those years.

While countless child stars have appeared and faded from the spotlight, Kim has developed at her own pace.

Instead of relying on her early popularity, she has consistently sought opportunities to reveal different sides of herself. Rather than remaining within the image audiences expected, she has gradually expanded their expectations.

That is why her words from 12 years ago resonate so strongly today.

Wanting to be recognized as a talented actress rather than a pretty one may sound like a simple, even ordinary ambition. At the time, it seemed like an earnest and admirable aspiration from a young performer.

Looking back, however, those words revealed a clear understanding of the kind of actress she wanted to become.

And Kim has never lost sight of that goal.

The smiling girl in a yellow hanbok has grown into an actress of elegance, depth and quiet confidence. Her journey from a beloved child star to a mature performer is a testament to years of dedication and steady artistic growth.

And perhaps the most exciting part of Kim You-jung's career is still ahead of her.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.