With Korea's annual college entrance exam just a day away, many K-pop idols born in 2008 are choosing to focus on their entertainment careers rather than sit for the high-stakes test.

According to the music industry Wednesday, a significant number of idols born in 2008, most of whom are in their final year of high school, will not take this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), scheduled for Thursday.

Among them are Martin and Juhoon of CORTIS, May and Zena of RESCENE, Juun and A-na of Hearts2Hearts, Rora of BABYMONSTER, and Seoyeon and Jia of TUIDE, all of whom have decided to skip the exam to concentrate on their scheduled activities.

Other idols opting out include Young of A2O Light, Seoha of A2O Soul, Seo Kyoung-bae of CLOSE YOUR EYES, Woojin of Longshot, Dohyeok of NAZE, Kwak Yeon-ji of tripleS, Harin and Kylie of KIIRAS, Daon of USPEER, Seohyeon of AtHeart, Yvonne of UNCHILD, and Yang Kyoung-ho, Park Nu-ri and Lee Ju-heon of idntt.

The growing number of idols choosing not to take the CSAT reflects a shift in attitudes toward higher education in the K-pop industry. Unlike in the past, attending university is increasingly seen as unnecessary for pursuing a successful entertainment career, with greater emphasis placed on musical talent and professional achievements rather than academic credentials.

The demanding schedules of today's K-pop groups also make it difficult to balance university studies with entertainment activities. Many groups begin promoting both domestically and internationally soon after their debut, juggling overseas tours, album releases and performances.

The year-end season is particularly busy, with major music awards ceremonies and performances taking place in quick succession. Several idols skipping the CSAT are also scheduled to perform at the 2026 MAMA Awards, which will take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Nov. 20 and 21, a couple of days after the exam.

Still, some idols are choosing to balance their music careers with academic pursuits.

Jeong Se-min and Baek Jun-hyuk of IDID, An Chan-won and Jang Hyun-joon of The Wind, Kyung-uk of Splayit and Woncheon of B:BOYZ are among those planning to take the exam.

Of the four members of idntt born in 2008, Choi Gyeong-bin is the only one scheduled to sit for the test.

Jeong Sae-bi of izna will not take the CSAT after gaining admission to Seoul Institute of the Arts through an early admissions process. Hyein of NewJeans has not publicly disclosed whether she plans to take the exam.

This year's CSAT will begin at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at 1,312 testing centers across 85 examination districts nationwide. A total of 551,864 students are expected to take the test.

Amid growing concerns over cheating involving artificial intelligence and miniature electronic devices, the government has also stepped up exam security. Dedicated personnel will be stationed at testing centers nationwide to inspect items such as buttons and glasses for concealed smart devices.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.