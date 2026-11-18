BTS member V and actor Park Bo-gum have delighted fans with a series of affectionate photos, proving that their friendship and striking good looks remain unchanged after 11 years.

On Tuesday, V shared several photos of himself with Park on social media, accompanied by the playful caption "Bery Veautiful," a twist on the phrase "very beautiful" that incorporates his stage name.

In the photos, the two stars pose cheek to cheek, making playful expressions at the camera. Dressed casually, they appear relaxed and comfortable together, drawing attention to their natural chemistry and enduring bond.

The reunion quickly sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with fans celebrating the friendship that has lasted more than a decade.

Their friendship dates back to 2015, when Park was hosting KBS2's program "Music Bank." V reportedly approached the actor to say he had enjoyed watching his drama "Naeil's Cantabile," marking the beginning of their friendship.

After exchanging contact information, the two quickly grew close through shared interests. Over the years, they have been spotted enjoying everyday outings together, including taking the subway to an amusement park and traveling to Jeju Island.

Their friendship has also extended to supporting each other's careers.

Park once surprised V by attending a BTS concert in Hong Kong, showing his support for the singer.

V returned the gesture last year by sending a video message for the final episode of KBS2's music talk show "The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile." Unable to attend in person because he was working on an album in the United States, V expressed his regret and support through the recorded message.

The latest photos have once again put their long-running friendship in the spotlight, with fans praising their close bonds.

"They look so good together. It's nice seeing two handsome guys being friends," one online user said.

"I'm rooting for their 11-year friendship," another said, while a third said, "Their combined visuals are insane."

The reunion comes as V prepares to return to the stage with BTS. The group is scheduled to perform at Kaohsiung Stadium in Taiwan on Nov. 19 as part of its "ARIRANG" world tour.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.