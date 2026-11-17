Veteran Korean actress Lee Young-ae, 55, is drawing attention for her seemingly ageless appearance after sharing photos of herself alongside K-pop girl group aespa at the 2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA).

On Tuesday, Lee posted several photos on her personal social media account, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her appearance at the music awards ceremony.

"It's been a long time since I stood on the stage at a music awards ceremony," she wrote.

In the photos, Lee poses backstage in an elegant green off-the-shoulder gown featuring a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt. The dress accentuates her slender figure and sophisticated style.

One photo in particular shows Lee standing alongside the four members of aespa in a waiting room. Smiling brightly, she joins the K-pop stars in making matching hand gestures, capturing the warm atmosphere backstage.

Despite the age gap between the actress and the members of aespa, Lee appears at ease alongside the younger stars. Her youthful complexion highlighted the timeless beauty for which she has long been known.

Lee also shared her excitement about taking part in the ceremony as an award presenter.

"I was happy to present trophies to the music that shone brightest this year," she said.

"The cheers and energy that filled Gocheok Dome will stay with me for a long time," she added. "Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly."

Born in 1971, Lee is one of South Korea's most recognizable actresses, known internationally for her starring role in the historical drama "Jewel in the Palace," which helped fuel the Korean Wave across Asia and beyond.

She married a businessman 20 years her senior in 2009, and the couple welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, in 2011.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.