For Korean celebrities, going public with a relationship can be a risky move. Every interaction can fuel breakup rumors, while too much public affection can overshadow their careers. But two longtime celebrity couples — actors Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin, and Red Velvet's Joy and singer Crush — are showing that romance does not have to become a public spectacle.

Recent glimpses of their relationships have attracted attention for their simplicity: Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin walking hand in hand through a shopping mall, and Joy and Crush singing together in a casual video.

Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin: Nine years together, still holding hands

Lee Kwang-soo, best known internationally for his longtime role on the variety show "Running Man," and Lee Sun-bin, who starred in the drama "Work Later, Drink Now," have been public about their relationship since 2018.

The couple have occasionally spoken affectionately about each other on television, but have largely kept their relationship separate from their professional activities.

Their low-key approach has made rare sightings of the couple particularly appealing to fans.

The two previously attracted attention after being spotted walking their dog along the Han River in Seoul. Lee Kwang-soo was seen enjoying the outing without a face mask, appearing relaxed despite his celebrity status.

On Nov. 11, photos of the couple on a shopping mall date circulated across online communities.

Dressed casually, the two were photographed walking hand in hand. Their noticeable height difference also became a talking point: Lee Kwang-soo is 193 centimeters tall, while Lee Sun-bin is 166 centimeters, a difference of 27 centimeters.

Although Lee Kwang-soo's extensive variety show experience could have provided opportunities for the couple to appear together on entertainment programs, they have largely avoided turning their romance into content.

Instead, their occasional public appearances offer glimpses of a relationship that continues quietly alongside their individual careers.

Joy and Crush: A rare duet after five years of dating

Red Velvet member Joy and R&B singer Crush have taken an even more private approach since confirming their relationship in 2021.

Despite both working in the music industry, they have rarely discussed their romance publicly or appeared together.

That made a video Crush uploaded to his channel on Nov. 11 especially notable.

In the clip, the couple performed Crush's new song "Ppigeudeok" together in a live session. Joy held Crush's pet dog in her arms as they sang.

The two exchanged few words beyond the performance, but their relaxed demeanor and natural musical chemistry drew attention.

Rather than presenting the video as a romantic event, the couple simply shared a musical moment, allowing their relationship to emerge naturally through their shared profession.

For Joy, who remains active as a member of Red Velvet, keeping her relationship relatively private has also meant maintaining a clear distinction between her personal life and her work as a K-pop idol.

Their latest collaboration offered a rare public glimpse of their relationship without making the romance itself the main attraction.

When less publicity means more

Celebrity relationships in Korea often face intense scrutiny, particularly when one partner is an active K-pop idol.

A seemingly insignificant social media post can prompt speculation about a breakup, while frequent public displays of affection can shift attention away from an artist's professional achievements.

These couples have navigated that scrutiny in similar ways.

Neither hides the fact that they are together, but neither appears eager to make the relationship a central part of their public image.

For Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin, that means ordinary dates and occasional affectionate mentions. For Joy and Crush, it means allowing their shared love of music to provide a natural opportunity to appear together.

Their recent appearances suggest that a lasting celebrity relationship does not necessarily require elaborate romantic gestures or constant public declarations.

Sometimes, holding hands at a shopping mall or singing together with a pet dog nearby says enough.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.