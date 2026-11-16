Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala have been nominated for key categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, with their collaboration single "Dracula."

The U.S. Recording Academy on Monday announced the nominees across 100 categories for the 69th Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The duo was nominated for Record of the Year — one of the "big-six" general fields categories — as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

K-pop girl groups Ive and KiiiKiii received nods for Best Asian Pop Music Performance for "Bang Bang" and "404 (New Era)," respectively.

Unveiled in June as one of five new categories for the upcoming ceremony, the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances, including K-Pop, J-Pop and C-Pop.

However, K-pop juggernaut BTS was excluded from consideration, as they decided not to submit music for the category apparently in protest of the Recording Academy's creation of a new Asian pop category that critics say risks segregating non-Western artists.

BTS announced the decision in July, voicing hope that music could be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than categorized by region or language." Stray Kids, also a leading boy group, followed suit in October, when its agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed that the group had made no submissions in protest against the newly established category. Following those moves, submissions from K-pop acts were limited to a small number, falling short of earlier projections.

The final-round voting for each category will run from Dec. 10 through Jan. 7 ahead of the February ceremony.



