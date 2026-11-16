As drunk driving scandals have repeatedly derailed celebrity careers in Korea and often forcing stars to suspend their activities or withdraw from the public eye, Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul's unusual decision to sell his car to eliminate the temptation to drive after drinking is drawing renewed attention following a recent incident involving actor Ko Kyung-pyo.

Ko, known for his role in the hit Korean drama "Reply 1988," posted a lengthy apology on social media Sunday after crashing into a street-cleaning truck while driving under the influence (DUI) early Saturday.

The collision left the truck's driver, a man in his 60s, injured. Ko's blood alcohol concentration reportedly exceeded Korea's legal threshold for driver's license revocation.

Acknowledging his wrongdoing, the actor said he would suspend all scheduled activities.

"I will halt all my planned activities," Ko said. "I will never forget the shame I feel toward myself over this incident, and I will live my life holding myself accountable."

The incident has once again highlighted the serious professional consequences of drunk driving in Korea's entertainment industry, where such scandals have frequently led to canceled appearances, lost endorsements and prolonged career breaks.

Amid the fallout, past comments by Kim, a member of veteran K-pop group Super Junior who is widely known for his love of alcohol, have resurfaced.

During an earlier appearance on MBC's talk show "Radio Star," Kim said he had sold his car because he feared he might someday give in to the temptation to drive after drinking.

"I really love drinking," Kim said. "Sometimes, after a night out, it's difficult to find a designated driver."

In Korea, designated driver services are widely used by people who want to get home in their own vehicles after drinking. However, Kim said there were occasions when finding an available driver proved difficult.

"When that happens, you might start thinking, 'It's just around the corner. Should I just drive myself?'" he said. "I thought I might end up causing an accident someday, so I sold my car."

Rather than relying solely on his judgment after drinking, Kim chose to remove the possibility of driving altogether by giving up car ownership.

His decision has taken on renewed significance following Ko's accident, offering a striking contrast between taking precautions against drunk driving and facing the consequences of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

The resurfaced anecdote also draws attention to the broader issue of drunk driving among Korean celebrities, whose careers can suffer lasting damage from such incidents.

While Kim has openly acknowledged his fondness for alcohol, his decision to sell his car illustrates an unusually proactive approach to avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

As Ko prepares to step away from the entertainment industry following his crash, Kim's years-old confession is once again drawing attention to a simple but consequential choice: eliminating the temptation before it can lead to an accident.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.