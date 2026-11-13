Short form dramas are emerging as a new platform for star casting, attracting not only actors familiar to audiences of traditional television dramas but also singers, rappers and other entertainers seeking to expand their careers. As the format gains recognition for its brief episodes and fast-paced storytelling, the pool of performers — once relatively limited — is becoming increasingly diverse.

A notable example is the short form series “Gwang-an: The Crown Prince’s Woman.” The palace romance follows Eun-woo, an assassin who disguises herself as a palace maid and infiltrates the Western Palace to kill Crown Prince Lee Hyun, known as Gwang-an, or “mad eyes,” because of his unusual gaze. But when she unexpectedly falls in love with him, she begins to defy the fate laid out for them.

The series brings together performers from different fields, including singer Chuu, rapper Swings and actors Seongjun and Kim Eung-soo. The combination of Seongjun and Chuu in a palace romance, along with Swings' unusual venture into historical drama, has drawn particular attention. The casting stands out as an unconventional combination that would have been hard to imagine as a traditional television production.

The defining feature of short form dramas is their ability to deliver stories in a highly condensed format. Unlike conventional dramas, short form series generally release multiple episodes, each lasting one to two minutes. Tailored to viewing on mobile devices, they make extensive use of fast-paced plots, dramatic twists and cliffhangers that leave viewers eager to watch the next installment.

Short-form dramas are particularly significant in that they offer actors a new platform. In the conventional television market, casting decisions are influenced by a range of factors, including production scale, budget, broadcast schedule and public recognition. Short form productions generally involve shorter production periods and more compact filming schedules, allowing performers to take on new genres while working on other projects. Actors have an opportunity to broaden their filmographies, while production companies can generate early interest by casting familiar faces, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement.

The casting of “Gwang-an: The Crown Prince’s Woman” illustrates these principles. Seongjun has continued to build his acting career across film and television. Chuu, meanwhile, has expanded into entertainment programs and acting. Their pairing in a palace romance offers an opportunity to draw both performers' respective fan bases to the series. Swings' decision to take on an unfamiliar genre like historical drama adds another layer of publicity.

Swings' participation is particularly noteworthy. Having established a distinctive persona and public profile as a rapper, he now faces the challenge of showing audiences a different side of himself. Unlike contemporary productions, historical dramas require performers to adapt their speech, vocal delivery, gestures and costumes to the conventions of the era. Swings stepping away from his familiar image to portray a new character is one of the series' main attractions. His appearance alongside Kim Eung-soo, an actor with extensive experience in both historical and contemporary dramas, further diversifies the cast.

Short form dramas are a gateway for people from various entertainment fields to explore acting. The format makes active use of performers' existing name recognition and public appeal. For younger viewers accustomed to consuming short videos, an entertainer's unexpected transformation can be just as compelling a reason to watch as the storyline itself.

However, star casting alone cannot guarantee success. Well-known performers may attract viewers initially, but ultimately it is the story and acting that keep them coming back for subsequent episodes. Within a limited run time, productions must convey characters' emotions and relationships convincingly while maintaining tension and audience engagement in every installment. This is particularly important for historical dramas, in which the cast's individual appeal must be balanced with the production's overall quality and adherence to the conventions of the genre.

As the short form drama market expands, the dynamics of competition in the content industry are also changing. In the past, a production's scale was largely measured by its broadcast network and budget. Today, short form video content distributed through mobile platforms is establishing a new market for production and distribution. This shift is creating opportunities for actors to broaden their professional horizons and for production companies to reach audiences in ways that differ from those of the traditional screen industry.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.