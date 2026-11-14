Actor Lee Jung-jae is venturing into the cosmetics business, revealing that his personal struggles with skin problems inspired him to develop a skin care line.

Lee shared an update on social media Friday, saying he had originally planned to spend 2026 working on films and television projects. However, his skin condition deteriorated so severely last fall that he was unable to continue filming.

“As a result, I was forced to take a break this year,” he said.

Lee went on to reveal that he had developed skin care products for people who experience similar skin concerns.

“I've developed cosmetics that people who struggle with skin problems like I do can use together,” he said. “The launch is just a few days away. I'm as nervous as I would be ahead of releasing a new film or series.”

The actor also opened up about his feelings ahead of the launch, explaining that his team had suggested sharing photographs documenting how severe his skin problems had once been.

“They wanted to show how much I had struggled with my skin in the past, in case fans or the public wondered why Lee Jung-jae was suddenly launching a cosmetics brand,” he said.

However, he initially rejected the idea.

“I absolutely said no. I felt as though all my fans would leave me if I released photos from the time when my skin was in such bad condition,” he said.

Nevertheless, Lee said he was reconsidering the idea, believing that sharing his experience could offer hope and encouragement to others facing similar difficulties.

“After thinking it over, I realized that it could give people hope and courage by showing that even someone like me, who once had serious skin problems, can get better,” he said, adding that he would take a few more days to consider it.

Lee also expressed his intention to meet consumers and fans in person through an upcoming event.

“I hope to create an opportunity to meet you all in person through an event. I hope to see you again soon,” he said.

Born in 1972, Lee made his acting debut in the 1993 television drama "Dinosaur Teacher" and has since built a successful career across film and television.

He gained international recognition through Netflix's hit original series "Squid Game," establishing himself as a global star.

Lee has been taking a break following the conclusion of tvN's romantic comedy series "Nice to Not Meet You," which ended its run in December last year.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.