Actor Ko Kyung-pyo was caught drunk driving after he crashed into a cleaning truck in western Seoul early Saturday, police said.

The 36-year-old, known for starring in the television drama "Reply 1988," was found behind the wheel after hitting the truck at around 3:30 a.m. in Seoul's western ward of Mapo, according to police.

Police who arrived at the scene found his blood alcohol level to be high enough for his driver's license to be revoked.

His agency, CL&Company, apologized for the incident, adding that Ko acknowledges his wrongdoing.

Police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the crash.



