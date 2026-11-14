43 and single: Model Han Hye-jin shares thoughts on ideal partner

Model and television personality Han Hye-jin has opened up about how her ideal type and views on relationships have changed as she has gotten older.

In a video uploaded to Han's Youtube channel on Thursday, she headed out on her first-ever car camping trip with comedian Pungja. The two prepared and enjoyed food at the campsite while discussing relationships and marriage.

Pungja, who had caught the bridal bouquet at comedian Park Se-mi’s wedding, said the experience had made her even more excited about getting married.

Han caught viewers’ attention by promising, “If Pungja gets married, I’ll get her the most expensive gift. Something really expensive from her wedding registry.”

Pungja jokingly responded, “I'm grateful just hearing you say that,” before adding, “But I'm sorry, could you introduce me to a man I could actually marry?”

When Han suggested setting up a blind date, Pungja made it clear she was serious, saying, “It won't be just for content. The cameras will be rolling, but it will be a real blind date.”

Han then asked Pungja about her ideal type. Pungja said she preferred younger men who were taller than her 171 centimeters and had a solid, muscular build.

When Pungja asked whether Han had similar preferences, Han replied, “Honestly, they're all pretty much the same. I think my ideal type has actually become simpler as I've gotten older.”

She continued, “It's because I no longer talk about, think about or wish for things that aren't realistically possible.”

Pungja agreed, joking, “Some days, I think, 'Fine, as long as he's a man.' At this point, even just breathing would be enough.”

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.