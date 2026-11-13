Actor and singer Park Jin-young has topped the buzz rankings for drama performers, marking a new milestone in his 14-year career. Having moved seamlessly between music and acting, Park is now demonstrating the versatility that has earned him a reputation as an all-round entertainer. Years of steadily building his acting career are translating into tangible success as he draws growing public attention.

The tvN 20th anniversary special drama "100 Days of Deception," starring Park, surpassed a 10 percent viewership rating with its 10th episode, according to Nielsen Korea. Interest in the series has continued to grow with each episode, boosting the popularity of its cast. According to Good Data Corporation's rankings of the most buzzworthy TV and streaming dramas, Park took the top spot among performers, followed by his co-star Kim You-jung in second place.

In the drama, Park plays Sato Hideo, also known as Kim Tae-woong, a character torn between his Korean roots and the Japanese identity he was forced to adopt to survive during Japan's colonial rule of Korea. His character becomes entangled in an espionage romance with a spy played by Kim You-jung, delicately portraying the emotional conflict between truth and love.

The pair's tense yet emotionally layered performances, particularly in the closing scenes of each episode, have become a major draw for viewers. Another key point of interest is whether the two characters, positioned on opposite sides as a high-ranking official in the Japanese colonial government and an undercover agent for the Korean independence movement, can overcome the barriers separating them and find love.

Park anchors the drama alongside Kim You-jung, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Sun-kyu. His appearance, combining youthful charm with masculine appeal, has attracted attention, while his performance in the drama's central anti-Japanese espionage storyline has also drawn favorable reviews.

Director Yoo In-sik, who helms "100 Days of Deception," previously expressed strong confidence in Park's casting, saying the actor has "remarkably clear eyes." He said Park's "clean, unpretentious acting and pure-hearted nature" were among the reasons he was chosen for the role.

Finding success in both music and acting



The popularity of "100 Days of Deception" has also renewed interest in Park's previous acting projects.

Park made his acting debut in the 2012 drama "Dream High 2" and has since expanded his filmography through a wide range of productions, including "This is My Love," "He Is Psychometric," "When My Love Blooms," "The Devil Judge," "Yumi's Cells 2" and "Our Unwritten Seoul."

"Yumi's Cells 2" and "Our Unwritten Seoul," in particular, helped establish Park's appeal as a romantic lead. Both are now considered standout works for viewers who have discovered him through "100 Days of Deception" and want to explore his earlier performances.

Park has also maintained an active music career. Beginning with the duo JJ Project, he went on to become a member of K-pop group GOT7 before pursuing solo activities, demonstrating his musical abilities and versatility along the way. His continued commitment to music, even while building his acting career, has been a defining feature of his professional journey.

Recently, Park released his second solo mini-album and met fans in Seoul during his first concert tour, "CODE#." Following the Seoul concert, he is scheduled to continue the tour in six Asian cities: Osaka, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok and Macao.

Growing interest in Park has also brought renewed attention to "When I Stop Thinking," his duet with singer Choi Yu-ree, released in May. The video has accumulated approximately 35.04 million views five months after its release, with its viewership continuing to climb.

One of Park's greatest strengths is his ability to achieve results independently in both acting and music. While maintaining his identity as a singer through group activities and solo releases, he has continued to take on new challenges as an actor across television dramas and films.

Rather than simply using popularity gained in one field to expand into another, Park has consistently demonstrated his capabilities in both areas, building a distinct career in each.

"100 Days of Deception" represents the culmination of years of acting experience meeting growing mainstream recognition. His current popularity is not an overnight success but the result of a career shaped by diverse roles and steadily accumulated experience.

Having established his place in both music and acting, attention is now focused on whether Park can use the success of "100 Days of Deception" to further solidify his standing as a leading man.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.