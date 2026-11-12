Yeo Jin-goo surprises fans with bulked-up physique in military uniform

Actor Yeo Jin-goo has made a rare public appearance nearly 11 months after enlisting in the military, drawing attention with his noticeably more muscular physique.

On Wednesday, photos of Yeo during his military service surfaced on online communities after U.S. Judge Kirsten Brunson shared them on LinkedIn.

Brunson said she attended the 26th Korean Military English Speaking Competition as a judge at Camp Humphreys, a major U.S. military installation in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

She also met Yeo, who served as the event's host, and shared her excitement as a fan of the actor.

She said she really liked him in the dramas “The Crowned Clown” and “Hotel Del Luna.”

The photos show Yeo wearing a military uniform and combat cap while serving as a member of KATUSA, or Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, a program in which Korean soldiers serve alongside U.S. military personnel.

Yeo drew attention for his broader shoulders and noticeably bulked-up physique compared with his appearance before enlistment. He also appeared in good spirits, flashing a bright smile and making a finger-heart gesture for the camera.

Yeo enlisted in KATUSA on Dec. 15 last year and is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.