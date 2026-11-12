Singer Crush has drawn attention after releasing a surprise duet video featuring his girlfriend, Red Velvet member Joy, who he has been publicly dating.

On Wednesday, Crush uploaded a live performance video of the two singing his song "Creak" on his social media accounts and YouTube channel.

"Creak" is a new single Crush released last month, featuring singer IU. In the newly released video, Joy, Crush's real-life girlfriend, joins him as his duet partner, drawing attention for the natural harmony between their distinctive voices.

Although their faces are not shown in the video, their sweet vocals and effortless chemistry have delighted viewers. Joy, in particular, can be seen singing while cradling Crush's pet dog, Duyu, offering a glimpse of the couple's affectionate dynamic after years together.

Crush and Joy reportedly first crossed paths in May 2020 through "Mayday," the lead single from the first installment of Crush's Homemade series. They confirmed their relationship in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Crush released his digital single "Creak" on Oct. 21. Joy recently returned to acting after an approximately four-year hiatus, starring in TVING's new drama "One-of-a-Kind Romance," which premiered on Monday.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.