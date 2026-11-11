French choreographer and television personality Kany has apologized after facing criticism over remarks invoking racial stereotypes about Black people.

While explaining her cultural background and the intentions behind her comments, she acknowledged that she had failed to fully consider the historical significance of such stereotypes in the United States.

Kany posted an apology in English on her social media account on Tuesday, addressing controversy over her references to watermelon, chicken and Fanta in a recent YouTube video.

"I want to sincerely apologize to anyone who felt hurt or offended by my words," she said.

The remarks drew criticism because of the historical associations of the foods mentioned. In the United States, watermelon and fried chicken have long been used in racist caricatures and depictions intended to mock and demean Black people.

Such imagery appeared repeatedly in racist illustrations and popular culture, reinforcing racial prejudice by associating Black people with particular foods.

Kany acknowledged the historical context in her apology.

"I understand that this combination, particularly watermelon and fried chicken, carries a painful history of racial stereotyping in the United States," she said, expressing regret that her comments may have hurt others.

However, she explained that she had not been conscious of the historical context surrounding Black Americans when making the remarks. She also emphasized that her upbringing and cultural experiences differed from those of Black Americans.

"I am a proud French-Senegalese Black woman, born and raised in France, with Senegalese roots," she said. "My cultural experiences are not necessarily the same as those of Black Americans."

She added that her comments had been intended as a spontaneous joke based on familiar cultural references rather than a deliberate invocation of American racial stereotypes.

Despite her intentions, Kany acknowledged that her words had caused offense and apologized to those affected.

The controversy began with a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Nov. 4, in which she said that Black people like watermelon, chicken and Fanta.

Following the video's release, critics said the remarks evoked long-standing stereotypes about Black Americans. In particular, the association of watermelon and fried chicken with Black people has appeared repeatedly throughout the history of racism in the United States, prompting criticism that such references should not be dismissed as harmless jokes.

Kany's reference to her French and Senegalese background also drew attention, highlighting how people who share a Black identity may perceive racial stereotypes differently depending on the societies in which they grew up and their cultural experiences.

However, differences in cultural background do not erase the historical significance of such stereotypes, suggesting that the controversy surrounding her remarks may continue.

Kany is a French choreographer known for her performances across various dance genres. She has collaborated with global pop stars including Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

She has also gained popularity in South Korea through her appearance on MBC's reality show "Home Alone," also known as "I Live Alone," emerging as a rising television personality.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.