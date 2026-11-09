'The Remarried Empress' viewers divided over costumes, dialogue delivery

“The Remarried Empress,” which has built a global fan base through its original web novel and webtoon, has made its live-action debut. Given the popularity of the original, expectations were high even before its release. But so were concerns over whether a live-action adaptation featuring Korean actors could convincingly bring to life the world of a romance fantasy set in a Western-style imperial court.

Released on Nov. 3, the Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress” is an epic romance fantasy centered on Navier (Shin Min-a), the seemingly perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) tells her he wants a divorce after falling for Rashta (Lee Se-young), a runaway slave, Navier agrees on one condition: that she be allowed to remarry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom. The series is directed by Jo Soo-won, known for hit dramas including “I Can Hear Your Voice” and “Pinocchio.”

“The Remarried Empress” already boasts a substantial global following. The original web novel has recorded more than 160 million downloads, while the webtoon had accumulated approximately 2.97 billion views worldwide as of July 2026. Available in 10 languages, including English, Spanish and Japanese, the franchise has also attracted a sizable international readership.

Jo chose not to localize the setting or the characters' names. Unlike other Western-inspired romance fantasy stories that have been adapted into Korean historical dramas, “The Remarried Empress” retains the original's fictional Eastern Empire and Western Kingdom. The decision preserves a world reminiscent of medieval European royal courts and the distinct identity of the original work. But it also means the production must persuade viewers to accept an unfamiliar world rather than rely on the conventions of familiar Korean period dramas.

To achieve this, the production team paid particular attention to its filming locations. The imperial palace of the Eastern Empire was filmed at Schleissheim Palace in Germany, while the garden where Navier and Heinrey's relationship develops was shot at Kromeriz Gardens in the Czech Republic. Shops bearing Korean-language signs were also set along streets in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, creating a distinctive fictional world in which Western architecture coexists with Korean lettering. Rather than relying solely on studio sets and computer-generated imagery (CGI), the production sought to enhance the realism of its settings by using actual European architecture and landscapes.

The production also used distinct color schemes to reflect the characters' personalities and emotional states. Navier's surroundings feature shades of red and yellow to convey the empress's dignity and loneliness, while Sovieshu's spaces use blue, green and black to emphasize his authority and gravitas. Rashta's room initially features pastel tones, which gradually deepen as her desires and emotional wounds intensify. Jo said he focused on making the spaces inhabited by the characters feel like real places.

Casting and performances are another crucial element of the adaptation. Shin, who plays Navier at the center of the story, faces the challenge of conveying both the authority of an empress who rarely reveals her emotions and the inner turmoil of a woman betrayed. She must maintain the restraint expected of her royal position while also revealing the human side of a woman who chooses to pursue a new love.

Viewers divided over adaptation

Recreating the original's world does not necessarily guarantee a successful live-action adaptation. Viewer reactions have been sharply divided. While the imperial settings and some of the CGI have drawn positive responses, critics have pointed to a sense of disconnect between the elaborate costumes and the actors wearing them.

Since the series premiered, viewers have expressed mixed opinions about its costumes, direction and acting styles. Some have argued that the elaborate outfits, designed to match the Western-style imperial setting, do not always blend naturally with the actors. Others have found certain directorial choices and dialogue delivery exaggerated or awkward. Opinions have also differed over the actors' interpretations and performances, which do not always align with viewers' expectations of the original characters.

Western-style costumes require more than visual extravagance to feel convincing. They must suit each character's social standing and personality, as well as allow for natural movement. Ultimately, viewers must be able to accept the actors wearing these costumes as part of a coherent fictional world. The same applies to direction and acting. Even in an imaginary setting far removed from everyday reality, viewers must be able to connect with the characters' emotions and relationships.

Another challenge lies in condensing the sprawling original story into a 10-episode series. Web novels and webtoons can explore characters' histories, relationships and secondary storylines at length, whereas a television drama must select the central narrative within a limited number of episodes. The production team has chosen to restructure the story around its four main characters, streamlining dramatic elements and emotional arcs. This approach may help maintain a brisk pace and viewer engagement, but it also risks reducing the supporting relationships and intricate world-building developed in the original.

Above all, the success of “The Remarried Empress” will depend on whether its status as a major intellectual property can translate into actual viewership. The original's nearly 3 billion global views demonstrate the immense interest in the franchise, but that alone cannot guarantee a successful screen adaptation. For fans already familiar with the characters and their world, the key question is how faithfully the series captures the appeal of the original. For newcomers, it must make an unfamiliar setting accessible while delivering a compelling story in its own right.

The series is significant as a direct attempt to bring a Western-style romance fantasy to life in Korean television for the first time. While screen adaptations of webtoons and web novels have expanded into genres such as action, thrillers and fantasy, “The Remarried Empress” puts the possibilities of romance fantasy to the test. Whether its attempt to create an unfamiliar fictional world can translate into genuine viewer immersion remains to be seen.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.