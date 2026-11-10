Cha Eun-woo spotted riding Seoul subway in military uniform

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo has once again drawn attention during his mandatory military service, this time after a video apparently showing him riding a Seoul subway train in uniform went viral online.

The footage, reportedly filmed by a fan while on Seoul Metro Line 4, has circulated widely across social media and online communities. It shows a man believed to be Cha standing among ordinary passengers, wearing a military uniform and a cap pulled low over his face.

Despite the cap, his distinctive facial features and sharp jawline caught viewers' attention.

The overseas fan who uploaded the video said they initially told an acquaintance that the man resembled Cha, only to be told that it was actually the K-pop star.

The apparent sighting has added to growing interest in Cha's everyday life during military service. Another recent online post said Cha had been seen at a restaurant in Cheongdam-dong, an upscale neighborhood in Seoul's Gangnam district.

Cha's appearances outside the entertainment industry have repeatedly attracted attention since he enlisted.

In July, haegeum player Shin Soo-ah shared a photograph taken with Cha at a concert by the Ministry of National Defense's traditional Korean music ensemble. Cha participated in the performance wearing traditional Korean clothing and gave Shin a personally signed message.

In April, a video of Cha singing K-pop group g.o.d's "One Candle" during a military band performance circulated online.

Such glimpses, whether onstage or in public, have kept him in the spotlight despite his temporary absence from the entertainment industry.

Cha is currently serving in the Korean Army's military band and is scheduled to be discharged on Jan. 27, 2027. South Korea requires most able-bodied men to complete mandatory military service.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.