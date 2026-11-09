'Taken for granted': When K-pop stars lose devoted supporters

Longtime fans who have supported their favorite artists unwaveringly are increasingly choosing to walk away. A major fan page dedicated to T.O.P has announced its closure after 20 years, followed by a fan page for singer Heo Young-saeng, which said it would end 16 years of activity. Notably, both departures involved complaints about a lack of communication and respect.

A major fan page that had been active since T.O.P's debut in 2006 recently announced that it would shut down. Its operators said they had effectively taken on responsibilities that should have been handled by the artist's agency, serving as a practical liaison between the company and fans through album promotions and fan communications. They expressed disappointment with both the agency and T.O.P, alleging that the company repeatedly failed to communicate and shifted its responsibilities onto the fan page, while taking fans' dedication for granted.

The fan page also addressed the cancellation of a photo exhibition it had planned to organize, citing budget constraints and a low number of reservations. While some speculated that the cancellation was related to T.O.P's reported romantic relationship, the operators denied this, stressing that their decision was not prompted by disappointment over his private life.

As the controversy spread, T.O.P's agency, TOPSPOT PICTURES, posted an apology on its official social media account. The company said it took fans' concerns seriously and apologized for failing to adequately communicate updates about the artist's activities. It also pledged to incorporate fan feedback into the artist's activities and its overall operations, while improving its communication practices.

T.O.P also posted a lengthy message on his personal social media account, expressing gratitude and apologizing to the fan page operators and supporters who had stood by him. He said their efforts and encouragement had given him the strength to return to making music, adding, "I know very well that the attention and love you have given me should never be taken for granted." He also apologized to the operators and fans who had been misunderstood and hurt because of him.

Meanwhile, another fan who had supported singer Heo Young-saeng for 16 years recently announced the closure of their fan page on social media. The fan said they had spent approximately six months preparing a birthday cafe event at their own expense and had contacted the singer's agency ahead of the event to ask whether he could visit. However, they said the agency responded that it would be difficult for him to visit only one particular cafe.

The fan claimed that Heo subsequently rented a separate venue to meet supporters on his birthday and referred to the birthday cafe during the gathering, saying, "They keep asking me to come." The fan said the issue was not whether he attended the event, but rather the way he had responded to the gesture of support, which they felt had left them embarrassed and dismissed.

"I cut back on sleep to prepare the event, and there was absolutely no profit involved," the fan wrote, adding that if this was the best way Heo could express himself, they were simply exhausted and had decided to bring their fan activities to an end.

However, others offered a different account of the incident. Another fan shared a video showing Heo attending a cafe event with supporters on his birthday. The post explained that he had returned from Japan the previous day and arranged the gathering despite being tired after completing dance practice. While some defended the singer based on these circumstances, others continued to question whether it was appropriate for him to hold a separate event at another venue and make the remark while a fan-organized birthday event was taking place.

The two cases, in which longtime supporters chose to say goodbye around the same time, share a common thread: complaints about insufficient communication and respect. The departures have sparked online debate, with users expressing sympathy for the exhausted fans while also criticizing the way the situations were handled.

Fan loyalty is not unconditional devotion. Nor does years of support mean that affection will continue indefinitely. Rather than taking seemingly everlasting fan devotion for granted, artists and their agencies need to respond with sincere communication and consideration.

Meanwhile, fan-operated social media accounts have increasingly helped introduce stars' more approachable sides to the public, attracting new followers and spreading positive stories about them. Fans can play an important role in shaping an artist's public image. These two cases serve as a reminder that relationships between artists and their fans should not be one-sided, but built on mutual respect.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.