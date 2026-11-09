Real-life Prince Heinrey? Lee Jong-suk's real estate holdings estimated at $45 mil.

A luxury home Korean actor Lee Jong-suk purchased at a steep discount more than a decade ago has reportedly surged nearly fivefold in value, contributing to a real estate portfolio now estimated at around 63 billion won.

According to a video released Saturday on the YouTube channel "Wander Planet," Lee purchased a luxury residence at La Terrasse Hannam in UN Village, an exclusive residential neighborhood in Seoul's Hannam-dong, for approximately 4.3 billion won ($3 million) in March 2015.

The 284-square-meter property was reportedly offered at a discount of more than 50 percent from its original sale price because of financial difficulties faced by its developer, Dongyang Group.

The estimated market value of a comparable unit has since climbed to around 20 billion won, representing a gain of approximately 15.7 billion won. That would make the property worth about 4.7 times its original purchase price after roughly 11 years.

Lee reportedly still owns the residence.

In 2019, the actor moved to Nine One Hannam, another prestigious residential complex in the same neighborhood, where he secured a 334-square-meter unit for approximately 7.3 billion won.

He reportedly acquired ownership after a two-year rental period. The estimated market value of a comparable unit has since risen to around 27 billion won.

Together, the two Hannam-dong residences are estimated to be worth approximately 47 billion won.

When Lee's other real estate holdings are included, the total estimated value of his property portfolio could exceed 63 billion won, according to the analysis presented in the video.

However, the figures are based on estimated market prices rather than confirmed transactions. They also do not account for outstanding loans or other liabilities, meaning they should not be interpreted as Lee's net worth.

Lee, known for his roles in Korean dramas including "While You Were Sleeping" and "Big Mouth," stars as Prince Heinrey alongside Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon in the Disney+ series "The Remarried Empress."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.