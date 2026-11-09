K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is keeping up its momentum with nonstop activities through the final days of the year.

Despite a major shift in its lineup to a six-member group, the band has continued to rack up achievements while preserving its distinctive identity. With a new release in November, ENHYPEN will complete a year featuring three comebacks. Attention is now turning to how the group, which has achieved both a fresh start and career milestones, will bring its musical narrative for the year to a close.

ENHYPEN will release its spin-off single, "THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD," on Nov. 20. It marks the group's third comeback this year, following its seventh EP, "THE SIN : VANISH," in January and eighth EP, "THE SIN : BLISS," in August. The music video for the lead track, "I Want You," will be unveiled ahead of the release on Nov. 13.

The new single serves as the finale to the group's "THE SIN" series, which has unfolded throughout the year. While the previous releases traced the journey of lovers who chose to flee and gradually realized that simply being together was a blessing, the latest installment tells the story of a couple who come to recognize their destined connection in another parallel world. The song "I Want You" captures the moment they recognize each other and realize they are meant to be, highlighting the romantic theme of a love that remains unchanged regardless of the world they inhabit.

Through the "THE SIN" series, ENHYPEN has demonstrated its musical versatility, exploring genres ranging from hip-hop to Brazilian funk. Both its seventh and eighth EPs sold more than 2 million copies in their first week of release, making them double million-sellers. The group's seventh EP topped Billboard's Artist 100 chart, while its eighth EP made history as ENHYPEN's first release to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the magazine's main albums chart.

The group is also continuing its largest-ever world tour, "BLOOD SAGA," which spans 37 shows across 22 cities worldwide. Last month, the group received a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation at the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards in recognition of its contribution to the development of popular culture.

The achievements are particularly noteworthy given the major changes the group has undergone. ENHYPEN shifted to a six-member lineup in March after Heeseung, now known as EVAN, left the group. Following the unexpected lineup change, the group also underwent a brand revamp in June to redefine its vision and direction. Although it changed its logo and reorganized its identity, it retained its signature vampire concept and narrative. Its subsequent eighth EP went on to deliver the group's strongest results to date, demonstrating its ability to grow without losing momentum amid change.

The upcoming single, released ahead of the year-end, also reflects the members' desire to wrap up the year with their fans. The B-side track "ILY Season" features songwriting contributions from all six members, each expressing in their own voice what they want to share with fans. The track underscores the group's intention to express gratitude to those who have accompanied ENHYPEN through a year of change and growth.

ENHYPEN has continued moving forward despite the significant changes it has faced. Through three comebacks this year, the group has expanded its musical narrative, performed around the world and achieved milestones that reaffirm its global influence. As it brings the "THE SIN" series to a close and maintains its fast-paced run through year-end, attention is focused on how much further ENHYPEN can build on the momentum it has generated this year.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.