Korean stars hit by wave of unverified online allegations

Korean celebrities are increasingly finding themselves at the center of controversy over unverified online allegations, with actors Choi Woo-shik and Cha Ye-ryun among the latest targets of anonymous claims about their past behavior.

Choi recently became the subject of an online post written by an internet user claiming to be a flight attendant. The user alleged that the actor had behaved rudely toward his manager during an in-flight meal service.

The account has not been independently verified, and some internet users have questioned its credibility.

As the post spread online, Choi's agency, Fable Company, issued a warning on Friday against the creation and circulation of false rumors.

"Indiscriminately posting false information or maliciously distorting and exaggerating claims to create and spread rumors is clearly an illegal act that seriously infringes upon an actor's reputation and rights," the agency said.

"We are continuously monitoring the posts in question and how they are being circulated, while collecting relevant evidence."

The agency said it plans to take legal action against those who create, distribute or further spread false information.

"We will apply the same principles to the spread of false information, malicious attacks and defamatory acts targeting not only Choi Woo-shik but also other actors represented by our agency," it said.

Actress Cha Ye-ryun has also faced a series of allegations concerning her past behavior, beginning with an anonymous online post about alleged school bullying.

On Oct. 29, an internet user claimed to have been bullied and physically assaulted during their school years by an actress born in 1985, identified only as "C."

After the user shared a graduation yearbook and information about the school involved, online speculation linked the allegation to Cha.

Her agency denied the allegation on Oct. 30, saying it was "completely unfounded."

Additional anonymous posts subsequently surfaced, making claims about Cha's alleged behavior toward a golf course caddie around 2012 or 2013 and employees at a hair salon approximately 17 years ago.

Neither account has been independently verified.

The recent cases highlight a growing controversy surrounding anonymous online posts that accuse celebrities of misconduct, sometimes involving alleged incidents dating back many years.

While such posts can quickly attract public attention and spread across online communities and social media, many lack supporting evidence beyond the claims of their authors.

The resulting controversies have prompted denials and warnings of legal action from celebrities and their agencies, underscoring the need for caution before circulating unverified accusations or treating them as established facts.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.