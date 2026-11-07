Singer-turned-actor Nana has hit back at malicious online comments following her confirmation of a romantic relationship with T.O.P, a former member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, saying her private life is not something she should have to apologize for.

Nana took to social media on Thursday to address the criticism she has faced since going public with her relationship.

"I want to say something to those who call themselves fans but deliberately post malicious comments while disregarding my choices and freedom following the confirmation of my relationship," she wrote. "I hope you take a hard look at what you really want and expect from a celebrity, and from me as a person."

Nana expressed frustration over the hostile comments left by some internet users, questioning why her personal relationship had become a target of criticism.

"I've tried to understand everything you've said and done, but I simply can't," she wrote. "Have I done something terribly wrong? Have I caused you any harm? Have I done anything morally questionable?"

She went on to defend her right to make personal decisions without facing public condemnation.

"Let me be clear. Acknowledging my relationship is a matter of my private life. It's my life, and I don't believe it's something I need to apologize for."

Nana also urged critics not to hurt fans who continue to support her.

"Please don't hurt the fans who love and respect me as a human being, beyond the label of celebrity. Please stop causing them harm," she wrote.

She expressed gratitude to those who have stood by her amid the controversy.

"I will remember every word of encouragement you send me and how precious those words are. I'm truly grateful, and I promise to repay your support by showing you my best."

Nana and T.O.P confirmed their relationship in October.

According to their respective agencies, the two first met while filming the music video for "Studio54,” one of the two lead tracks from T.O.P's first full-length solo album, "Another Dimension," in January. Their relationship developed into a romance in June.

The couple recently drew attention after they were spotted enjoying a date together at a birthday-themed cafe celebrating T.O.P.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.