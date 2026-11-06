Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth to visit Korea next month

"Avengers: Doomsday" stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth will visit Korea next month to meet fans ahead of the film's release here, its distributor said Friday.

The two Hollywood stars are scheduled to arrive Dec. 7 for a two-day visit, accompanied by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, according to the Walt Disney Company Korea.

It marks the first time Evans will visit Korea in 11 years since he visited the country in 2015 to promote "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015).

For Hemsworth, it marks his first official trip to meet Korean fans after he visited the country last year to film the second season of the Disney+ series "Chris Hemsworth: Limitless."

The latest sequel of the Avengers film is set for release Dec. 16.